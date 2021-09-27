Olympian Max Whitlock opens new Harpenden leisure centre

Published: 1:37 PM September 27, 2021 Updated: 2:13 PM September 27, 2021

Customers of Harpenden Leisure Centre, sports clubs and school groups were in Rothamsted Park on Friday September 24. - Credit: SADC

Olympic gold medal winning gymnast Max Whitlock MBE opened Harpenden’s new multi-million pound leisure centre.

Max, who won his third Olympic gold at the pommel horse in Tokyo this summer, was born and raised a few miles from the centre.

Joining him was badminton star Gail Emms MBE, who won silver at the 2004 Olympic Games, and St Albans Mayor Cllr Edgar Hill.

Customers of Harpenden Leisure Centre, sports clubs, school and community groups were also present at the launch at the centre in Rothamsted Park on Friday .

The centre was rebuilt by owners St Albans council as part of a £20 million project which includes the creation of a new culture centre named after local comedy legend Eric Morecambe.

The leisure centre opened for business in April and has built up a growing membership of almost 4,000 and more than 1,500 local children on the Swim School swimming lesson programme.

Cllr Anthony Rowlands, who was at the launch, said: “I am thrilled that Max agreed to come along and open the new leisure centre that we are proud to have delivered.

“He is one of our greatest ever Olympians, with six medals to his name, and his presence was inspirational to leisure centre users of all ages and abilities.

“The new centre is a great asset for the town and surrounding villages as it boasts not only a 25-metre swimming pool but also a learner pool, three exercise studios, sports hall and an 80-station gym.”