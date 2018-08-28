New St Albans Tour Guides graduate after nine months of training

New St Albans Tour Guides at Verulamium Museum. Picture: Terry Turner Archant

A new batch of tour guides versed in everything St Albans have finished their training.

After nine months of study and exams, 14 history-lovers have graduated as the newest St Albans Tour Guides.

The new batch of guides, who are recruited about once every five years, received a Green Badge and certificate by the Institute of Tourist Guiding in a ceremony held at Verulamium Museum.

As patron of the St Albans Tour Guides Association, St Albans Mayor Cllr Rosemary Farmer was also in attendance.

Committee member of St Albans Tour Guides, Terry Turner, said: “We need new guides every five years because people die or retire or move away, so we get down to a number where we struggle to keep up the tours.

“They have had all the advise they are ever likely to need but all I would say is to enjoy it.

“People who become guides in St Albans obviously have a great interest in St Albans and they really want to make sure people enjoy themselves.

“The thing about the walks is although they have a historical content, they are enjoyable.”

St Albans Tour Guides started in 1964 by a small group of likeminded people. Now, there are walks and tours every week with hundreds of attendees throughout the year.

Find out more at www.stalbanstourguides.co.uk

There is also a leaflet available in the St Albans Museum + Gallery and at St Albans Cathedral.