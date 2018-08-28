Designs to revamp playground in St Albans park on display to public

Five possible ways of revamping Verulamium Park are soon to go on public display.

Verulamium Park. Credit: Verulamium at Play. Verulamium Park. Credit: Verulamium at Play.

Community charity Verulamium at Play, St Albans district council (SADC), and the park owners are looking for feedback on the proposals, which would replace the ageing swings, climbing frames and other attractions by the lake.

The playground will also be relocated to the other side of the path, by the outdoor gym.

Verulamium at Play secretary, Zarrine Dye, said: “We have had tremendous support from local businesses, families and the council for this fabulous venture.

“We are thrilled that sufficient money is now in place to enable work towards a new play area to begin.”

The groups raised £250,000 from S106 monies, crowd funding, and other activities.

SADC’s City Neighbourhoods Committee, which maintains some community assets in the unparished area of St Albans, also contributed £137,000 from its budget.

She said: “The next stage is putting design ideas out to the public for discussion and I am sure there will be a big attendance at the meeting.

“Everyone I have spoken to is right behind our ambition of having a modern, exciting and more accessible play area in our beautiful park”.

After feedback is collected, one design will be chosen and the work put out to tender.

Portfolio holder for the environment at SADC, Cllr Frances Leonard, said: “I urge anyone with an interest in improving Verulamium Park, and the play area in particular, to come along to the meeting and give us your views.

“There is a range of exciting new designs for the play area and we want to ensure that whatever is chosen has the backing of all those with an interest in it.”

Verulamium at Play, a registered charity, describe its aim as making “the new playground as amazing as possible”. It should be “highly imaginative, challenging and accessible”.

Adding: “We also want to focus on the use of landscaping and natural material to reflect its unique setting.”

Find out more at www.verulamiumatplay.org.uk/

The designs will be on display on February 12 from 5pm to 8pm at Verulamium Museum.