Greens convince Thameslink to introduce new anti-idling measures at St Albans City

Rail replacement coaches lined up in the bus layover bay on Station Way, across from St Albans City station and its bus stops. Picture: Danny Loo. Archant

The Green Party has convinced Govia Thameslink Railway to introduce new anti-idling measures at St Albans City station.

Bus drivers will now switch off their engines while they wait at the station and new signs reminding them to do so have been erected in the bus layover bay on Station Way.

Green Party district councillor Simon Grover said: “I sent some concerns to Thameslink and I was very pleased they said they would look again at how they can reduce pollution.

“It’s a particular problem in the layover area and there are houses behind that area, with gardens directly behind it, so it’s a real problem.”

Both the rail replacement bus company and the general bus companies have been asked to instruct drivers to switch off their engines.

The layover bay signs say ‘switch off engine for cleaner air’ - the same as the signs Thameslink put up with the help of St Albans district council in the station’s taxi rank in 2017.