Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Greens convince Thameslink to introduce new anti-idling measures at St Albans City

PUBLISHED: 19:00 03 January 2019

Rail replacement coaches lined up in the bus layover bay on Station Way, across from St Albans City station and its bus stops. Picture: Danny Loo.

Rail replacement coaches lined up in the bus layover bay on Station Way, across from St Albans City station and its bus stops. Picture: Danny Loo.

Archant

The Green Party has convinced Govia Thameslink Railway to introduce new anti-idling measures at St Albans City station.

Bus drivers will now switch off their engines while they wait at the station and new signs reminding them to do so have been erected in the bus layover bay on Station Way.

Green Party district councillor Simon Grover said: “I sent some concerns to Thameslink and I was very pleased they said they would look again at how they can reduce pollution.

“It’s a particular problem in the layover area and there are houses behind that area, with gardens directly behind it, so it’s a real problem.”

Both the rail replacement bus company and the general bus companies have been asked to instruct drivers to switch off their engines.

The layover bay signs say ‘switch off engine for cleaner air’ - the same as the signs Thameslink put up with the help of St Albans district council in the station’s taxi rank in 2017.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police called to antisocial behaviour in Harpenden on New Year’s Eve

Police were called to reports of young people behaving badly in Harpenden.

St Albans reacts to the cancellation of Meraki Christmas Festival

Visitors to the Meraki Christmas festival in Verulamium Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

WATCH: Is this short video proof of a big cat around St Albans?

Is this the St Albans Big Cat in Hall Place Gardens? Picture: Sara

St Albans Polar Bear Plunge smashes records for fundraising and attendance

Polar Bear Plunge 2019 by Jo Hailey

Latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a head on crash near Newmarket Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Major roadworks to spark five weeks of traffic disruption

Ipswich Road in Stowmarket will be closed from January 7 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s the wrong structure... sheer madness’ - Lambert wants change to contract approach

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Greens convince Thameslink to introduce new anti-idling measures at St Albans City

Rail replacement coaches lined up in the bus layover bay on Station Way, across from St Albans City station and its bus stops. Picture: Danny Loo.

Meeting to discuss future of west Hertfordshire’s hospitals

Watford General Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo.

Pass the port...

A selection of ports from Flagship Wines.

Looking back on a year of food and drink

The Pudding Stop team at the Meraki Festival. Picture: Danny Loo

New St Albans Tour Guides graduate after nine months of training

New St Albans Tour Guides at Verulamium Museum. Picture: Terry Turner
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists