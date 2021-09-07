Would you like a new skate park in St Albans?

Published: 1:12 PM September 7, 2021

A new skate park could be coming to St Albans later this year after a petition was put to the local council.

The new facility would provide a space for skateboarding, BMX bikes, roller skates and scooting activities.

Councillors on the public realm committee are to consider a report about the issue at their meeting tomorrow.

If they accept the recommendations, they will agree in principle to creating a park and set up a working group to look at the issue in depth, including establishing a suitable location and considering how the park will be funded.

Cllr Anthony Rowlands said: “Skateboarding and BMX riding are now Olympic sports and interest in them from young people is increasing all the time.

“These activities are great for people’s physical health and mental wellbeing and it is vitally important that we support this venture as our community recovers from the stresses and strains of the Covid lockdowns.

“There are many challenges to overcome, not least finding the money to finance the project, however I hope that the proposed working party will move ahead with its work without delay.”