IN PICTURES: Check out Harpenden Photographic Society's exhibition images

A fresh season of activity has been announced by Harpenden Photographic Society, which has also put out a call for new members.

The varied programme offers the chance to enjoy and improve their own photography, and to mix and socialise with other likeminded enthusiasts.

Regular expert guest speakers provide members the opportunity to learn and be inspired by many different photographic techniques and genres.

The society has a wide-ranging programme of activity for the new season, with a mix of presentations from creative photographers, practical evenings to bring your camera along to and competition nights where judges offer helpful critique.

The club regularly meets at the Harpenden Trust Hall in Southdown, but also holds some sessions remotely.

The announcement of the new season coincides with the release of the society’s new 2022 exhibition video, featuring the work of 29 HPS members across numerous subjects and styles.

Chair of the society, Steve Collins, said: “We’re very excited to announce both our new season programme and 2022 exhibition video, and look forward to welcoming new members to one of Hertfordshire's biggest photography clubs.

"We’re a friendly society, with members of all ages and skill levels - all of whom share an interest in one of the UK’s most popular and accessible hobbies.

"Almost everyone now carries a device capable of taking photographs with them at all times - so why not consider joining HPS and look to improve your photography skills, and perhaps develop a passion for image-taking?"

Annual membership is currently just £45 (individual) or £80 (joint), and you can check out the full programme and contact HPS via their website: harpendenphotographicsociety.co.uk

HPS is also running a poll on its website to discover which image in the video exhibition is the public’s favourite, and as an incentive, is offering the chance to win a year’s free membership to the society for you or a friend. Simply vote for your favourite image to be entered into the prize draw. Hurry though, the deadline for voting is midnight on August 21.

I See Medusa's Locks. - Credit: Liz Thompson

Looking Up In The City. - Credit: Tim Tate

Marigolds - Credit: Gill Woodbridge

Masked - Credit: Steve Collins

Mother's Milk Is Best - Credit: Clennell Collingwood

Ripples As Far As The Eye Can See - Credit: Paul Johnson

Skew Bridge - Credit: Brian Cooke

A View Towards Mont Blanc. - Credit: Malcolm Jenkins

Boats - Credit: David Whitbread

Bobby Socks Tree. - Credit: Anne Marie Smith

Deer Oh Deer. - Credit: Richard Greenaway



