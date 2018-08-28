Poll

New St Albans neighbourhood inspector set to tackle street drinking and antisocial behaviour

St Albans welcomes new Safer Neighbourhood Inspector, Andy Wiseman. Picture: Herts Police Archant

A new cop on the block is keen to address St Albans’ street drinking, begging and homelessness issues, as well as cracking down on antisocial behaviour.

New Safer Neighbourhood Inspector Andy Wiseman started his career as a Special Constable in 2000, after studying Criminology at university.

He replaces Inspector Jon Roche, who was promoted to Roads Policing Chief Inspector on January 7.

Insp Wiseman said: “I really enjoyed being part of the Safer Neighbourhood Team in the early part of my career and am pleased to have a public-facing role again.

“I enjoy resolving long-term problems and working in partnership with other agencies.

“I was especially pleased to be offered this position in St Albans as I liked the variety of issues facing the district.

“I’ve been meeting with colleagues in the community safety unit at St Albans City and District Council, housing associations and schools.

“I am currently working on addressing the problem of street drinkers, begging and homelessness with the council and homeless charities and thefts from motor vehicles – residents still are not securely locking their cars and then are surprised their belongings have been stolen.

“I am also particularly keen to do further work with schools to help prevent knife crime escalating like it is in other parts of the country.”

He continued: “St Albans, Harpenden and London Colney are great places to live but unfortunately they do attract criminals, many opportunist.

“My job is to stop lower level antisocial behaviour escalating into more serious crime.”

Insp Wiseman’s previous role for the last 18 months was heading up the resource management unit, where he was responsible for making sure the right staff with the right skills were in the right place across the county and tri-force alliance.

He has also been involved in planning and resourcing a number of high-profile visits including President Trump, major investigations and the World Cup.

Insp Wiseman, joined Hertfordshire as a police constable in 2003 – three years after completing his special constable role (volunteer with full police powers).

He is the secretary of the Hertfordshire Constabulary Historical Society and has recently had a book published called, ‘The History of Police Stations in Hertfordshire’.