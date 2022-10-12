Harpenden church's new parish centre plan angers neighbours

Planning permission has been granted for a new parish centre at St John the Baptist Church in Harpenden. Picture: Google Street View - Credit: Archant

Concerns have been raised about the scale and impact of a Harpenden church's new parish centre.

The proposed two-story parish centre, which will link to St John the Baptish Church, would include a central café, a reception area, a small meeting room, a hall, a lounge and an activity room, as well as food preparation areas and toilets.

When complete, the centre would more than double the footprint of the existing centre on St Johns Road from 277 square metres to 606.

It will also allow for audiences of up to 150 people, including at evenings and weekends.

But some neighbours have raised concerns about the scheme, pointing to the lack of parking for the size of the proposed hall, as well as concerns about pedestrian safety, noise, impact on trees and disruption caused by building work.

One nearby resident, who asked not to be named, said: "A large entertainment venue to accommodate 100-150 guests is not suitable in this location due to our compact residential area, with busy narrow streets, no new parking and very high noise levels to surrounding homes."

Graphic representation of the external area of the new parish centre at St John's in Harpenden. - Credit: St John the Baptist Church

A spokesperson for the church responded: "Unfortunately, our Church Hall is over 50 years old and needs to be replaced.

"After extensive consultation in 2018-2019 we listened to our whole community and they told us more community space was needed. The result was the current design for the new parish centre which was given planning permission after a seven-month application process in September 2019.

"We launched our fundraising in February 2020 and within a few weeks over £500,000 was pledged. However, Covid prevented us from completing the project as we had hoped within three years. After careful consideration we feel this is needed more than ever for our whole community so we have re-applied exactly as was approved in September 2019, and in line with all the requirements.

"Whilst we have been happy to meet with any local residents to talk through how this might affect them we do not wish to comment on any individual cases. It is for the planning authorities to determine the outcome of our application.

"However, even though we appreciate that any change will be difficult for some (but not all) local residents, we still feel that this new Parish Centre will bring amazing benefits for all the people of Southdown, and this by far outweighs the downsides."

To comment on the application visit https://www.stalbans.gov.uk/view-and-track-planning-applications using the ref 5/2022/2171 by October 21 or email planningcomments@stalbans.gov.uk