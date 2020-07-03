Advanced search

Rennie Grove to improve end-of-life experiences for even more local people

PUBLISHED: 11:59 05 July 2020

Rennie Grove Hospice is opening up more opportunities for nurses and carers to join the charity. Picture: Veronica Stewart

Rennie Grove Hospice is opening up more opportunities for nurses and carers to join the charity. Picture: Veronica Stewart

VERONICA STEWART

Exciting developments at Rennie Grove Hospice Care will see new opportunities open up in the coming months for nurses and carers to join the charity to improve the end-of-life experiences for even more local people.

Nationally recognised as a leading provider of hospice at home care, Rennie Grove has been offering a specialist nursing service giving local people with life-limiting illness the choice to be cared for at home for 35 years.

Rennie Grove has been awarded a prestigious contract to provide a fast-track care service in north west Herts enabling more end-of-life patients to remain at home.

The Rapid Personalised Care Service (RPCS) aims to offer practical care to support people to stay at home or be discharged from hospital to spend their final weeks and days at home.

Delivery of such a service – vital to the local community and fully-funded by the NHS – will require a large team of carers.

Judith Moore, head of nursing and patient services in Herts, said: “We know from the pilot scheme how highly our clients and their families value the care given.

“That alone makes these new roles extremely rewarding.”

The service makes it easier for healthcare professionals to refer patients who need rapid access to care and provides support seven days a week for people with advanced care needs living at home. One of the benefits is that it relieves pressure on local hospitals.

Rennie Grove and hospice partners Peace Hospice Care and the Hospice of St Francis begin the new contract on July 1.

Increasing demand has also highlighted the need for a further range of positions to bolster its Professional Development Team.

“We are looking to create a team of skilled and experienced educators who will work together to design and deliver a high standard of evidence based training and education for our all staff and for others working in palliative care,” said Sophie Ebeling, head of professional development and quality assurance.

All forthcoming vacancies will be advertised at renniegrove.org/jobs and are an exciting step forward for the charity, looking to the future and building on its successes to date.

