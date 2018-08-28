Extra night-time train services serving St Albans and Harpenden

A Thameslink train at Potters Bar train station. Picture: DANNY LOO. ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Thameslink has reinstated several night-time services which will serve St Albans and Harpenden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Monday, a dozen trains were reinstated after being temporarily removed from the timetable in July.

Thameslink’s passenger services director Stuart Cheshire said: “These 12 services will benefit people travelling home late at night towards Bedford or Brighton, and also people arriving or departing on early morning flights at Luton and Gatwick airports.

“Thanks are due to the hard-working teams from Thameslink and Network Rail who made this happen successfully.

“Subject to industry approval we will be making further improvements in May this year, with a focus on the route between Cambridge and Brighton.”

The extra northbound services are:

• 21:26 Brighton to Bedford: all stations to St Pancras after London Bridge, then fast to West Hampstead, then St Albans, then all stations to Bedford.

• 23:24 Brighton to Bedford: after Blackfriars it goes fast to St Pancras, then all stations to Bedford.

• 23:42 Brighton to Bedford: after Blackfriars it goes fast to St Pancras, then West Hampstead, then St Albans, then all stations to Bedford.

• 01:41 Three Bridges to Bedford: after Blackfriars it goes fast to St Pancras, then all stations to Bedford.

• 02:15 Three Bridges to Bedford: after Blackfriars it goes fast to St Pancras, then West Hampstead, then St Albans, then all stations to Bedford.

• 03:41 Three Bridges to Bedford: after Blackfriars it goes fast to St Pancras, then all stations to Bedford.

The extra southbound services are:

• 21:02 Bedford to Gatwick Airport: All stations to St Albans, then fast to St Pancras, all stations to Blackfriars.

• 22:17 Bedford to Brighton: All stations to St Albans, fast to West Hampstead, then St Pancras, all stations to London Bridge except City Thameslink.

• 23:05 Bedford to Three Bridges: All stations to Blackfriars except City Thameslink.

• 02:53 Bedford to Brighton: All stations to St Albans, fast to West Hampstead, then St Pancras, then fast to Blackfriars.

• 03:10 Bedford to Brighton: All stations to St Pancras, then fast to Blackfriars.

• 03:45 Bedford to Brighton: All stations to St Albans, fast to West Hampstead, then St Pancras, then all stations to Blackfriars.