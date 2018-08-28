Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Extra night-time train services serving St Albans and Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 13:57 08 January 2019

A Thameslink train at Potters Bar train station. Picture: DANNY LOO.

A Thameslink train at Potters Bar train station. Picture: DANNY LOO.

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Thameslink has reinstated several night-time services which will serve St Albans and Harpenden.

On Monday, a dozen trains were reinstated after being temporarily removed from the timetable in July.

Thameslink’s passenger services director Stuart Cheshire said: “These 12 services will benefit people travelling home late at night towards Bedford or Brighton, and also people arriving or departing on early morning flights at Luton and Gatwick airports.

“Thanks are due to the hard-working teams from Thameslink and Network Rail who made this happen successfully.

“Subject to industry approval we will be making further improvements in May this year, with a focus on the route between Cambridge and Brighton.”

The extra northbound services are:

• 21:26 Brighton to Bedford: all stations to St Pancras after London Bridge, then fast to West Hampstead, then St Albans, then all stations to Bedford.

• 23:24 Brighton to Bedford: after Blackfriars it goes fast to St Pancras, then all stations to Bedford.

• 23:42 Brighton to Bedford: after Blackfriars it goes fast to St Pancras, then West Hampstead, then St Albans, then all stations to Bedford.

• 01:41 Three Bridges to Bedford: after Blackfriars it goes fast to St Pancras, then all stations to Bedford.

• 02:15 Three Bridges to Bedford: after Blackfriars it goes fast to St Pancras, then West Hampstead, then St Albans, then all stations to Bedford.

• 03:41 Three Bridges to Bedford: after Blackfriars it goes fast to St Pancras, then all stations to Bedford.

The extra southbound services are:

• 21:02 Bedford to Gatwick Airport: All stations to St Albans, then fast to St Pancras, all stations to Blackfriars.

• 22:17 Bedford to Brighton: All stations to St Albans, fast to West Hampstead, then St Pancras, all stations to London Bridge except City Thameslink.

• 23:05 Bedford to Three Bridges: All stations to Blackfriars except City Thameslink.

• 02:53 Bedford to Brighton: All stations to St Albans, fast to West Hampstead, then St Pancras, then fast to Blackfriars.

• 03:10 Bedford to Brighton: All stations to St Pancras, then fast to Blackfriars.

• 03:45 Bedford to Brighton: All stations to St Albans, fast to West Hampstead, then St Pancras, then all stations to Blackfriars.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Thieves steal thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from St Albans jewellers

Thieves came into Jago Jewellers and stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery. Picture: Google Street View

Possibility of CCTV along “scary” pathway to be discussed after St Albans community rallies around petition

Narrow path on Alban Way

Man must pay £21m his St Albans law firm dishonestly claimed in legal aid

Phoenix House Suites on Campfield Road

St Albans named most expensive commuter town in Britain

St Albans' speedy rail links don't come cheap. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

#includeImage($article, 225)

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Extra night-time train services serving St Albans and Harpenden

A Thameslink train at Potters Bar train station. Picture: DANNY LOO.

Dangerous driver jailed for two and a half years after crash near St Albans killed 18-year-old

Joshua Porter, who was killed in a car accident on August 25 when James Norton spun off the road and hit a tree on the A414 near St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Herts Ad Sunday League: Skew Bridge back in their groove after solid win over old rivals AFC Rangers

Skew Bridge's Lee Close heads towards the AFC Rangers goal.

Man wanted after alleged eight-month burglary spree across Herts

Craig Raeside is wanted for a string of alleged burglaries. Picture: Herts Police

Girl born to St Albans family among 11 babies born at Watford on New Year’s Day

Chloe Gullin and Scott Mcnairn with Keira Mcnairn.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists