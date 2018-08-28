Advanced search

New CEO for London Luton Airport

PUBLISHED: 13:28 17 December 2018

The CEO of London Luton Airport Alberto Martin. Picture: London Luton Airport.

Archant

A new CEO has been appointed at London Luton Airport.

The airport’s current planning and investment director, Alberto Martin, is due to take up his new position immediately from current CEO, Nick Barton, who has taken the decision to step down.

Alberto has successfully delivered the airport’s £160 million terminal transformation project, which aims to increase capacity to eighteen million passengers per year by 2020.

He has 20 years’ experience within the industry and has previously held various positions including a variety of executive roles.

Alberto Martin said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to lead the team in establishing LLA as the airport of choice for accessible, easy and enjoyable air travel.

“As the new CEO Alberto will lead the airport in delivering passengers a world-class travel experience and stronger local economy.”

