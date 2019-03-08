Advanced search

West Hertfordshire hospital campaigners make final push for funds

PUBLISHED: 06:59 07 November 2019

Campaigners are launching a judicial review calling for a new hospital central to St Albans, Watford and Dacorum, rather than renovating services at Watford General. Picture: Danny Loo.

Campaigners are launching a judicial review calling for a new hospital central to St Albans, Watford and Dacorum, rather than renovating services at Watford General. Picture: Danny Loo.

Archant

Campaigners for a new hospital central to St Albans, Watford and Dacorum are making a final plea for donations to fund their legal challenge against local NHS bosses.

The New Hospital Campaign (NHC) applied for a judicial review after Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group (HVCCG) and West Hertfordshire Hospitals Trust (WHHT) stated their preferred option to renovate existing hospital sites at St Albans City, Hemel Hempstead and Watford General.

Campaigners have argued the Watford site in Vicarage Road is inaccessible, and the community would be better served by a new hospital in a central location.

The hospitals trust and the CCG ruled out building a new hospital after being given a £350 million spending limit. The bulk of the money will be spent on renovating Watford General, with smaller improvements made at the other two hospitals.

A High Court judge approved the NHC's application, which means the case can now go forward for a full hearing.

You may also want to watch:

The campaigners are seeking to raise £20,000 to fund the legal challenge, and have so far raised more than £14,300 - more than half of which has been raised through their crowdfunding site.

Campaigner Ron Glatter said: "This is very encouraging and we're immensely grateful to all the members of the public who have generously supported our appeal.

"We are thrilled by the response of the public in west Hertfordshire so far, but know we must reach our target and would urge residents and organisations to help us do so.

"It is vital that we have state-of-the-art 21st century hospital provision in this area on a clear, accessible site.

"This option has been dismissed by the local health bodies without being given full and fair consideration through public consultation, so the whole process has had no credibility."

The campaigners have pointed to other schemes which were promised similar funding by the government, such as the Princess Alexandra Hospital Trust in Harlow, and which are promoting a new hospital as a serious option.

Donations can be made at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/new-hospital-campaign or to the dedicated bank account: DHAG-New Hospital Campaign, sort code 30-80-49, account number 34945668.

Related articles

Most Read

Car crashes into block of flats in St Albans city centre

Police and fire services were called to the scene of a crash on Civic Close in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Thameslink train services affected by ‘operational incident’ at London St Pancras

Thameslink train services are affected by a London St Pancras 'operational incident'. Picture: Danny Loo

Two taken to hospital following crash near Hatfield

Coopers Green Lane was closed yesterday evening following a collision between a BMW and a Golf near the Hatfield Business Park turning. Picture: Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit

Harpenden heart failure patient enjoys surprise visit from Heartbeat actor

Heartbeat star Fiona Dolman with Harpenden fan Jamie Wilding.

Cadbury’s choose St Albans to film Christmas campaign

The pop-up Cadbury's stall in Market Place, St Albans.

Most Read

Car crashes into block of flats in St Albans city centre

Police and fire services were called to the scene of a crash on Civic Close in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Thameslink train services affected by ‘operational incident’ at London St Pancras

Thameslink train services are affected by a London St Pancras 'operational incident'. Picture: Danny Loo

Two taken to hospital following crash near Hatfield

Coopers Green Lane was closed yesterday evening following a collision between a BMW and a Golf near the Hatfield Business Park turning. Picture: Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit

Harpenden heart failure patient enjoys surprise visit from Heartbeat actor

Heartbeat star Fiona Dolman with Harpenden fan Jamie Wilding.

Cadbury’s choose St Albans to film Christmas campaign

The pop-up Cadbury's stall in Market Place, St Albans.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

West Hertfordshire hospital campaigners make final push for funds

Campaigners are launching a judicial review calling for a new hospital central to St Albans, Watford and Dacorum, rather than renovating services at Watford General. Picture: Danny Loo.

Are we recycling properly? £100,000 earmarked for Herts County Council to analyse bins

Do you know how to sort your rubbish in your borough or district? Picture: Pixabay.

Car crashes into block of flats in St Albans city centre

Police and fire services were called to the scene of a crash on Civic Close in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Luton Airport expansion ‘a recipe for environmental disaster’

An Easyjet plane takes off from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans students enjoy wellbeing day

St Albans Girls’ School hosted their debut Student Wellbeing Day for all year groups. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists