Herts new health and wellbeing initiative launches

Healthy Hubs are growing across Hertfordshire with over a million pounds further invested. Picture: Smooth Photography All images copyright of Matt Cooper

A further £1 million is being dedicated to the health and wellbeing of Hertfordshire residents.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Funded by Herts County Council, Healthy Hubs are dedicated venues where people access health services, support and advice all in one place, making it easier to get help with a range of physical and mental health issues.

You may also want to watch:

This could include stop smoking services, help to lose weight, mental health support, encouragement to get more active or even advice on how to cut down on drinking.

Hubs have already opened in St Albans, Hertsmere and North Hertfordshire. The Stevenage Hub is getting a facility for young people and Welwyn Hatfield will have a virtual hub.

Hertfordshire County Council's cabinet member for public health and prevention, Tim Hutchings said: "This new initiative will see a further £1million invested over the next two years, for people to pop in and get the friendly, professional support they need to improve their health and wellbeing."

For more information go to www.healthyhubs.org.uk