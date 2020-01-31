Advanced search

Herts new health and wellbeing initiative launches

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 February 2020

Healthy Hubs are growing across Hertfordshire with over a million pounds further invested. Picture: Smooth Photography

Healthy Hubs are growing across Hertfordshire with over a million pounds further invested. Picture: Smooth Photography

A further £1 million is being dedicated to the health and wellbeing of Hertfordshire residents.

Funded by Herts County Council, Healthy Hubs are dedicated venues where people access health services, support and advice all in one place, making it easier to get help with a range of physical and mental health issues.

This could include stop smoking services, help to lose weight, mental health support, encouragement to get more active or even advice on how to cut down on drinking.

Hubs have already opened in St Albans, Hertsmere and North Hertfordshire. The Stevenage Hub is getting a facility for young people and Welwyn Hatfield will have a virtual hub.

Hertfordshire County Council's cabinet member for public health and prevention, Tim Hutchings said: "This new initiative will see a further £1million invested over the next two years, for people to pop in and get the friendly, professional support they need to improve their health and wellbeing."

For more information go to www.healthyhubs.org.uk

Man left with broken nose after videoed attack at Harpenden station

A screengrab of the assault at Harpenden station.

Community pulls together to help St Albans crash victim

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for Lee Hale who was seriously injured in the recent Holywell Hill, St Albans, crash. Picture: Go Fund Me

Pub in the Park St Albans music line-up announced for Tom Kerridge’s food festival

Pub in the Park St Albans will include music from Basement Jaxx

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Air ambulance called out of concern for welfare of man in St Albans

A man was taken to hospital after emergency services were called to Carlisle Avenue in St Albans. Picture: Archant

