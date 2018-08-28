New hangar to be built at London Colney aircraft museum

Hertsmere Mayor Cllr Brenda Blatten officially launched the new hangar project at de Havilland Aircraft Museum at London Colney. Picture: de Havilland Aircraft Museum Archant

A project to build a new hangar at de Havilland Aircraft Museum in London Colney has been officially endorsed by the mayor of Hertsmere.

Cllr Brenda Blatten attended a ceremony at the museum grounds in Salisbury Hall to mark the start of the £3.2 million project to build a new large aircraft hangar by August next year.

Museum chairman Alan Brackley, who welcomed the mayor, said: “This museum is the oldest aviation museum in Britain and is unique. It is a valuable asset to the community and will offer many more facilities to both the community and educational establishments.

“Importantly, it will continue to ensure that the de Havilland heritage is further enshrined in the community where it employed many thousands of people and led the world in many aviation techniques.”

The Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) has contributed nearly £2 million towards the project.