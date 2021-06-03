Harpenden residents urged to do their part to save the planet

Published: 11:50 AM June 3, 2021

A new guide encouraging local people to take simple action to tackle climate change has been launched in Harpenden.

A Beginners' Guide on How to Live Well in Harpenden and Save the Planet has been complied by the Harpenden Society and Harpendia.com.

It brings together various ideas in one place, including advice for the home, garden and kitchen, making it easier to make a start on a new way of sustainable living.

Society chairman Phil Waters said: "2021 really is the time for all of us as individuals and organisations to make an effort and change our behaviours to safeguard the planet for all our futures.

"There’s no easy way and wherever you turn there’s advice/information/guidance from multiple sources urging you to take action.

"The more you see the more complex it all seems, so as guardians of Harpenden’s wellbeing we have created a beginners' guide."

You can download the guide at http://www.harpendensociety.org/



