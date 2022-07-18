St Albans soccer mum releases guide for fellow footie mothers

Tania Young with her sons Harvey (left) and Charlie (right) and a copy of her new book. - Credit: Tania Young

Are you a football mum confused about the off-side rule, what your child needs in their kit bag, or what expressions like "top bins" mean? A St Albans author has all the answers.

Tania Young's new book Top Tips for Football Mums & Great Sideline Chat is packed full of everything a football mum needs to know to boss it on the sidelines.

From the jargon buster, to the golden rules of football mum chat, this book is a one-stop shop to help you impress other football parents, and be a top mum to your football child at the same time!

Tania's eldest son Harvey played for Harvesters FC for over 10 years, starting in the U8s team, but he has also played with St Albans City Youth and Sandridge men's team, while her youngest Charlie also played with Harvesters from a young age, and after a spell with Colney Heath and Kings Langley has returned to the club for his U18s stint.

She explained how she came to pen the book: "I've sorted kits for teams, manager presents, volunteered at the presentation days, painted more footballs on faces than you can imagine and picked up litter at festivals and tournaments.

"But I'm always there on the sidelines with lots of mums, and we talk a load of rubbish, most of it not about football, and when something crucial happens, we're oblivious to who scored, got injured, or which car the ball hit. That was the inspiration for the book initially, to capture all our sideline chat - but it's morphed from there to a practical pocket guide to bossing it on sidelines.

"After some research, I found there aren't any books available for football mums. Loads for coaches, managers, fans, celebrity footballers, kids activity books, but nothing for mums.. and we are the ones (generally) making sure they get to training, their kit is clean, taking them to buy boots, organising football themed parties.. the list goes on!"

She added: "With the new season starting in grassroots football, it's a super practical guide for all youth football mums across the UK!"

Top Tips for Football Mums & Great Sideline Chat is available from all the usual outlets, including Amazon, and eventually Raindrops on Roses, The Deli on Verulam and Abbey News.