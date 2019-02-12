New garden waste service launched in St Albans

A new garden waste service is being launched in St Albans to help householders recycle excess material.

Currently St Albans district council’s waste contractor Veolia can only empty one green wheelie bin or two reusable bags at each property.

However under the new scheme residents will be able to pay an annual subscription to have up to three extra bins or six reusable bags, which are available in conservation areas, emptied during the normal collection.

The new service, which costs £50 a year per bin or reusable bag, is primarily aimed at people with large gardens who produce above average amounts of cut grass, hedge clippings and similar waste.

Anyone wanting to take part can sign up by creating a MyStAlbans account on the council’s website.

For more information about the new service, go to www.stalbans-council/environmentandwaste/garden-waste-subscription-service/.