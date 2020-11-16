Advanced search

Amateur footage shows St Albans Big Cat at Oaklands College

PUBLISHED: 17:10 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 16 November 2020

Has a lynx been prowling Oaklands College in St Albans?

Has a lynx been prowling Oaklands College in St Albans?

Archant

Is the legendary Beast of St Albans prowling the grounds of Oaklands College?

Has a lynx been prowling Oaklands College in St Albans?Has a lynx been prowling Oaklands College in St Albans?

This amateur footage by Herts Ad reader Tracy Hirst taken earlier today appears to show a lynx cat wandering the grounds of the Smallford campus.

She said: “I spotted a lynx cat within the grounds of Oaklands College this afternoon at 3.50pm, whilst out walking my dog along the road towards the sports centre. The lynx crossed the road in front of me and then casually walked along the path to the side of the sports centre.

“I managed to grab my phone from my pocket and take this footage. I was certain it was a lynx having been a member of Whipsnade/London Zoo for a number of years. I showed it to a member of staff within the college’s Habitat Centre who confirmed it was a lynx, but said she wasn’t aware of there being any other sightings and confirmed it wasn’t theirs.”

Sightings of big cats around St Albans have been reported for a number of years, but things have been quiet recently.

There is another video of the supposed big cat which was captured in June 2017 by a taxi driver along Napsbury Lane at about 4.30am.

Jahid Choudhury had finished a shift and was driving home when he caught an animal on his dash cam.

He said at the time: “I have seen lots of big deers and foxes, but this is the wildest animal I have ever seen.”

Heated debate erupts every time an eyewitness reports seeing the big cat, for example when a dog walker found half a mutilated deer in April 2018 or when large “feline” pawprints were preserved leading through a golf bunker after a night of rain in June 2018.

In January 2017 two Oaklands College staff members saw “a large, sandy-coloured cat”, scratch marks were found on a tree after a “huge animal” was seen near Welwyn, and a big black cat was spotted by Luton Airport in 2016.

A Freedom of Information request in November 2016 revealed that Herts police received about 30 big cat reports in the previous five years.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Charge for green waste collections in St Albans due to coronavirus budget crisis

St Albans district council could introduce charges for green waste collection. Picture: St Albans district council

Couple rearrange wedding in three days to avoid lockdown axe

They brought their Wheathampstead wedding forward to avoid lockdown. Picture: Tessa Clark

Local plan withdrawal could mean ‘fresh start’ for St Albans

St Albans district Cllr Jamie Day. Picture: Pete Stevens

Amateur footage shows St Albans Big Cat at Oaklands College

Has a lynx been prowling Oaklands College in St Albans?

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Charge for green waste collections in St Albans due to coronavirus budget crisis

St Albans district council could introduce charges for green waste collection. Picture: St Albans district council

Couple rearrange wedding in three days to avoid lockdown axe

They brought their Wheathampstead wedding forward to avoid lockdown. Picture: Tessa Clark

Local plan withdrawal could mean ‘fresh start’ for St Albans

St Albans district Cllr Jamie Day. Picture: Pete Stevens

Amateur footage shows St Albans Big Cat at Oaklands College

Has a lynx been prowling Oaklands College in St Albans?

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans theatre streams homelessness film during second lockdown

Rough Sleeper is screening on Zoom via the Abbey Theatre.

Amateur footage shows St Albans Big Cat at Oaklands College

Has a lynx been prowling Oaklands College in St Albans?

Have you seen this missing St Albans teenager?

Can you help find this missing teenager from St Albans? Picture: Herts police

Charge for green waste collections in St Albans due to coronavirus budget crisis

St Albans district council could introduce charges for green waste collection. Picture: St Albans district council

New car parking measures introduced across St Albans district for lockdown

Lockdown car parking measures are being introduced in St Albans district.