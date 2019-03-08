New fitness festival coming to St Albans district: More than 200 classes in jam-packed schedule

The flash mob at Pump Gyms. Picture: Submitted by Emma Sills Archant

Everyone can start moving, find a new hobby, seek advice and get fit at an all-new festival coming to St Albans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emma Sills at the BNBF competition. Picture: Submitted by Emma Sills Emma Sills at the BNBF competition. Picture: Submitted by Emma Sills

There will be at least 200 exercise classes on offer at Herts Fit Fest, including Zumba, clubbercise, pole dance, aerial silks, hoop, bootcamp, trampoline, pilates, yoga, powerwave, and kickboxing.

Local gyms are also getting involved, such as Nuffield Health, Fitness and Wellbeing Gym which will be offering free health MOTs.

Expert advice on diet, nutrition, training, wellbeing and natural skincare will also be available.

Festival founder Emma Sills wanted to set up the event to be suitable for complete beginners and seasoned gym-bunnies, bringing people together in a nonjudgemental environment.

Emma Sills at the BNBF competition. Picture: Submitted by Emma Sills Emma Sills at the BNBF competition. Picture: Submitted by Emma Sills

She said: “I wanted everyone to experience a variety of ways to get moving, get fit, find a new hobby, get advice from experts and generally feel good both inside and out.

“The aim was to create an environment to encourage lifestyle changes, to change the way people view physical activity and give people an insight into the many ways to become a healthier and happier version of themselves.”

A flash mob advertising the festival surprised gym-goers at Pump Gyms, where Emma works, in February.

She added: “It was important for me to bring classes, styles and new ideas to Herts Fit Fest to make it accessible to the everyday person - some of these classes might not be easily accessible to some due to travel, costs and confidence so I spent some time researching and finding interesting, challenging, fun and effective classes, talks and group sessions for all abilities.”

Emma Sills at the BNBF competition. Picture: Submitted by Emma Sills Emma Sills at the BNBF competition. Picture: Submitted by Emma Sills

Despite working at accountancy firm KPMG for ten years, Emma’s career has developed into the fitness industry, and she is now part of the management team at Pump Gyms.

She has also trained as a bodybuilder - in 2013, she was crowned the top Figure athlete in the UK, and third in the world, by the British Natural Bodybuilding Federation (BNBF).

Emma, who was born in Rickmansworth, is also the founder of a business called Body Unity, under which Herts Fit Fest is being organised.

Herts Fit Fest will take place at Springfield Farm near the Ventura Park in Radlett on July 5 to 8. Camping and glamping for the weekend is available.