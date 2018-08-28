Child fitness class launches in St Albans

Westminster Lodge in St Albans

Toddlers can get active and fit ready for school at a new St Albans gym class aimed at children who have just started walking to aged four.

Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre has introduced KardioKids to develop not only physical fitness, but also encourage cognitive, social, emotion, and educational growth.

Kids can expect to run, learn colours, test their balance, and take part in sensory play.

It falls in line with Governmental guidelines by teaching agility, balance, co-ordination, flexibility, and speed.

Everyone Active general manager Lesley Garner said: “Everyone Active is committed to getting everyone moving, no matter their age, so we very much welcome KardioKids to our site to help boost children’s activity levels.

“At KardioKids we believe you are never too young to exercise or learn a skill.”

The sessions run on Tuesdays from 9.30am to 10.15am. To find out more information visit www.kardiokids.co.uk