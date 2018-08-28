Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Child fitness class launches in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 14:37 31 December 2018

Westminster Lodge in St Albans

Westminster Lodge in St Albans

Toddlers can get active and fit ready for school at a new St Albans gym class aimed at children who have just started walking to aged four.

Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre has introduced KardioKids to develop not only physical fitness, but also encourage cognitive, social, emotion, and educational growth.

Kids can expect to run, learn colours, test their balance, and take part in sensory play.

It falls in line with Governmental guidelines by teaching agility, balance, co-ordination, flexibility, and speed.

Everyone Active general manager Lesley Garner said: “Everyone Active is committed to getting everyone moving, no matter their age, so we very much welcome KardioKids to our site to help boost children’s activity levels.

“At KardioKids we believe you are never too young to exercise or learn a skill.”

The sessions run on Tuesdays from 9.30am to 10.15am. To find out more information visit www.kardiokids.co.uk

Most Read

Latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

2018 Year in Review: Launch of It’s OK to Say, sinkhole and knitted post-box toppers in October, November and December

BHS St Albans

2018 Year in Review: Jam packed summer months for St Albans district

The Queen's Head. Picture: Ricky Barnett

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

St Albans residents criticise ladder roads parking scheme

Woodstock Road North, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

9 beautiful walks in Essex with cosy pubs along the way

Constable Country (c) Mark Seton, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Who’s the top 50 richest in Essex?

The Essex Rich List is sponsored by Clearwater Wealth Management

10 of the prettiest places to live in Essex

Essex's best restaurants (c) Li Yang on Unsplash (CC BY 2.0)

9 pretty places for al fresco dining in Essex

Al fresco dining at Le Talbooth. Photo: Le Talbooth

20 incredible restaurants in Essex you need to visit

Essex's best restaurants (c) Li Yang on Unsplash (CC BY 2.0)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

The story behind the Duchess of Marlborough, the Queen and the ‘Dirty Parlour Maid’ in The Favourite

Rachel Weisz in The Favourite, which was filmed at Hatfield House. Here Rachel's character Lady Sarah Churchill is sitting in the Library at Hatfield House. Picture: courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox.

Child fitness class launches in St Albans

Westminster Lodge in St Albans

Ones to watch in 2019 for St Albans Striders finish 2018 in fine form

St Albans Striders at Tring Xmas Parkrun with Jenny Maddocks front left. Picture: Joanne Tang

2018 Year in Review: Launch of It’s OK to Say, sinkhole and knitted post-box toppers in October, November and December

BHS St Albans

Dementia figures show hundreds may go undiagnosed in St Albans

Doctor
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists