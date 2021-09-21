Church unveils new eco-garden to support wildlife in St Albans
- Credit: Peter Kelleher
An initiative to promote wildlife in the district has taken a step forwards with the creation of a new eco-garden.
Marshalswick Baptist Free Church has teamed up with Wilder St Albans to create the project at the church in Sherwood Avenue, St Albans.
The garden is designed to inform and encourage passers-by to take simple action to increase biodiversity and care for the environment, with features including a hedgehog house, a small pond, and a bug hotel.
It is hoped the garden will attract many species of insects, frogs, and small mammals as time goes by.
All of the materials used in the build were scavenged from skips or were laying around unused at home. It is intended that the garden will change with the seasons, in order to support a variety of species.
You may also want to watch:
Minister, the Rev Graham Clarke said: “As an eco-church award holder, we are keen to do whatever we can to care for creation and this simple garden will help people to understand the easy steps anyone can take to support nature, even in a confined space.”
Wilder St Albans is a partnership between the district council and Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust which aims to encourage and empower the local community to take positive action for wildlife across the district.
Most Read
- 1 University of Hertfordshire paedophile caught with more than 500 child abuse images
- 2 St Albans Band Aid raises £2,200 for local charities
- 3 Traffic chaos caused by Redbourn Road works
- 4 Revealed: Hertfordshire's most expensive villages
- 5 National Hospitality Day: 'Per Tutti means everyone is welcome'
- 6 Historic England asks: 'What do you love about your local high street?'
- 7 Mission success for Three Peaks Challenge team
- 8 Farewell Paddington! Time for St Albans stalwart to say his goodbyes
- 9 Honey to the bee - hiving off new flavours for local gin
- 10 St Albans mum tells son's story in new book
The project’s people and wildlife officer, Heidi Carruthers, works together with community groups, individuals, schools and businesses to make space for wildlife in every part of our lives.
Heidi added: “The Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust, supported by St Albans district council, are keen for all residents, schools and businesses to take action to make their gardens and open spaces a little friendlier for wildlife.
"We are delighted to support this initiative and have enjoyed chatting to passers-by about the different features, as the garden has been built."
Hertfordshire’s State of Nature report, published by Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust last year, highlights the immediate need for action to address the ecological and climate crises and to secure at least 30 per cent of land for wildlife by 2030 to halt wildlife decline.
The garden, officially opened by Cllr John Hale, can be seen from the pavement and so is open at any time for people to view. For more information visit https://www.mbfc.org.uk/news or https://www.hertswildlifetrust.org.uk/wilderstalbans