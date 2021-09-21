Church unveils new eco-garden to support wildlife in St Albans

Published: 12:24 PM September 21, 2021

The new eco-garden set up by Marshalswick Baptist Free Church and Wilder St Albans. - Credit: Peter Kelleher

An initiative to promote wildlife in the district has taken a step forwards with the creation of a new eco-garden.

Marshalswick Baptist Free Church has teamed up with Wilder St Albans to create the project at the church in Sherwood Avenue, St Albans.

The garden is designed to inform and encourage passers-by to take simple action to increase biodiversity and care for the environment, with features including a hedgehog house, a small pond, and a bug hotel.

It is hoped the garden will attract many species of insects, frogs, and small mammals as time goes by.

The new eco-garden set up by Marshalswick Baptist Free Church and Wilder St Albans. - Credit: Peter Kelleher

All of the materials used in the build were scavenged from skips or were laying around unused at home. It is intended that the garden will change with the seasons, in order to support a variety of species.

You may also want to watch:

Minister, the Rev Graham Clarke said: “As an eco-church award holder, we are keen to do whatever we can to care for creation and this simple garden will help people to understand the easy steps anyone can take to support nature, even in a confined space.”

The new eco-garden set up by Marshalswick Baptist Free Church and Wilder St Albans. - Credit: Peter Kelleher

Wilder St Albans is a partnership between the district council and Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust which aims to encourage and empower the local community to take positive action for wildlife across the district.

The project’s people and wildlife officer, Heidi Carruthers, works together with community groups, individuals, schools and businesses to make space for wildlife in every part of our lives.

The new eco-garden set up by Marshalswick Baptist Free Church and Wilder St Albans. - Credit: Peter Kelleher

Heidi added: “The Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust, supported by St Albans district council, are keen for all residents, schools and businesses to take action to make their gardens and open spaces a little friendlier for wildlife.

"We are delighted to support this initiative and have enjoyed chatting to passers-by about the different features, as the garden has been built."

The new eco-garden set up by Marshalswick Baptist Free Church and Wilder St Albans. - Credit: Peter Kelleher

Hertfordshire’s State of Nature report, published by Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust last year, highlights the immediate need for action to address the ecological and climate crises and to secure at least 30 per cent of land for wildlife by 2030 to halt wildlife decline.

The garden, officially opened by Cllr John Hale, can be seen from the pavement and so is open at any time for people to view. For more information visit https://www.mbfc.org.uk/news or https://www.hertswildlifetrust.org.uk/wilderstalbans