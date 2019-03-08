Advanced search

New cycling map to help St Albans residents get on their bikes

PUBLISHED: 09:05 03 August 2019

Cllr Anthony Rowlands, portfolio holder for community, leisure and sport and deputy council leader, with the new cycling map of St Albans district. Picture: St Albans District Council

A new cycling map has been produced for St Albans district to encourage people to use green transport and take more exercise.

The new cycling map of St Albans district. Picture: St Albans District CouncilThe new cycling map of St Albans district. Picture: St Albans District Council

The free, fold-out map promotes key cycling routes, indicating whether they are traffic-free, shared with walkers or well-surfaced.

Among the routes highlighted are the Green Ring, a 6.5-mile cycling and walking path which circles the city, the National Cycle Networks within the district and a section of the 170-mile Chiltern cycleway.

The map, which is an update of a 2014 edition, has been produced by St Albans District Council with the help of the St Albans Cycle Campaign and is available from cycling shops, leisure centres, St Albans museums and council offices.

Cllr Anthony Rowlands, the council's deputy leader, said: "Cycling fits in with our aim of improving the wellbeing of our residents as it is a great form of exercise, good for improving both physical and mental health."

