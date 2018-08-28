Advanced search

It’s OK To Say: New counsellors set to meet increased demand for more mental health support

PUBLISHED: 11:00 29 November 2018

Some of the new graduates from The Counselling Federation.

Archant

With statistics for mental ill-health continuing to rise, so too is the demand for counselling support across the county.

The Herts Ad has been backing anxiety specialist Stacey Turner’s It’s OK To Say campaign, which encourages people of all ages to speak out about mental health concerns before they escalate and obtain the support needed for a healthy and happy life, as well as striving to break down the stigmas surrounding the subject.

The campaign has already won the support of St Albans and District Chamber of Commerce, council mental health champion Cllr Anthony Rowlands, and Radio Verulam presenter Danny Smith.

As part of the initiative, we have linked up with The Counselling Federation, which focuses on training the next generation of counsellors to support a population increasingly affected by anxiety and depression. Earlier this month the Foundation hosted their annual trainee graduation at Aubrey Park Hotel, Redbourn, where staff celebrated the achievements of 130 trainees, along with family and friends.

The guest speaker at the event was Susan Howard a renowned psychotherapist, clinical psychologist and successful author, whose books ‘Skills in Psychodynamic Counselling and Psychotherapy’ and ‘Counselling in a Nutshell’ credit the Foundation and are used as a core component on their counselling training course.

Noel Hargrave, head of counselling training and clinical director for The Counselling Foundation said: “Training to become a counsellor is no easy undertaking, it requires commitment, time, personal development, academic ability.

“Trainees studying at the Foundation play a fundamental role in providing counselling support as part of their clinical training.”

He added: “The changing face of mental health services in the UK demonstrates why The Counselling Foundation and organisations like ours are so important. The prevalence of mental health problems is increasing year on year for each mental health condition. There is an enormous need for counselling and psychotherapy.”

It’s OK To Say founder Stacey Turner said: “The Counselling Foundation plays a vital role in our community with their success driven by a team of dedicated experts.

“Inarguably inspired, it made me think I might like to go back and re-train. It’s wonderful to be collaborating and highlighting what help is available, and encouraging more people onto the training to benefit them personally and professionally, as well as supporting the charity. Even when imperfect and often with heartache, everyone has a story.

“With charities like the Counselling Foundation, you can feel supported and more in control of your story. Who knows, you might even begin a new chapter?”

Training the next generation of counsellors begins with the Foundation’s Certificate in Psychodynamic Counselling.

For anyone interested in embarking on a career as a counsellor, the application process for courses opens in spring 2019 for the next academic year which starts in September 2019.

Their 12 hour Introduction to Counselling course runs throughout the year in various locations, open to anyone looking to improve their active listening skills in the workplace or at home.

The Foundation are hosting a free Open Day on Saturday February 2 in St Albans, To find out more information and to register your free space visit counsellingfoundation.org.

