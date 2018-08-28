Advanced search

Homes built on former garage sites in Sandridge

PUBLISHED: 11:15 04 February 2019

The new homes in Morris Green were officially opened by St Albans Mayor Cllr Rosemary Farmer. Picture: St Albans council

The new homes in Morris Green were officially opened by St Albans Mayor Cllr Rosemary Farmer. Picture: St Albans council

More than 20 new homes have been built on two former garage sites in Sandridge.

The new homes in Morris Green were officially opened by St Albans Mayor Cllr Rosemary Farmer. Picture: St Albans council

Eight new flats were built in Allen Green, St Leonard’s Crescent, while 15 homes were built in Morris Green, Langley Grove including two and three-bedroom houses, flats with one or two bedrooms and 23 car parking spaces.

The properties have been allocated to people in need of housing who are on the council’s housing register. They were constructed by contractors Wilmott Dixon Construction to be environmentally friendly, using sustainably-sourced timber frames, high-performance glazing and low-energy lighting.

The developments are part of a St Albans district council initiative to create new houses in under-used garage blocks across the district. The council has been working on the £6 million regeneration project as a priority since 2013. A number of garage sites that had fallen into disrepair were identified and earmarked for development into affordable homes.

The new homes in Morris Green were officially opened on Thursday, January 31 by the Mayor of St Albans, Cllr Rosemary Farmer.

She said: “I was very impressed with the quality of both the design and the construction. These properties are modern, high quality and built to last.

“The conversion of rundown and unsightly garage blocks across the District into affordable homes has been one of the most imaginative projects the council has undertaken in recent years.”

Last summer 25 affordable houses were built in the Batchwood area on three council-owned garage sites. The council has also been developing 34 affordable homes at seven garage sites in partnership with local housing associations.

Councillor Brian Ellis, portfolio holder for housing and inclusion, said: “The regeneration of our old garage sites is a demonstration of our commitment to creating much-needed affordable housing for the district.

“I am very pleased with the quality of the Sandridge properties and delighted that we are moving more people off the housing register and into new homes.

“We have now made the first significant additions to our housing stock for three decades and we can be proud of that most worthwhile achievement.”

