New £90 million housing contract to benefit St Albans council tenants

St Albans district council has a new housing repairs contract with Morgan Sindall. Picture: St Albans district council Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

A new £90 million housing repairs contract aims to make major improvement for council tenants in St Albans.

Morgan Sindall Property Services has been given a five-year deal covering St Albans council’s 4,800 homes, and will now be responsible for all essential building work.

Tenants will now be able to report concerns by phoning the contractor directly, leading to shorter response times. They will also be able to choose a time and date for repairs when they will be at home, in contrast with the current system where the contractor sets the visit date and sometimes shows up to find the tenant absent.

An out-of-hours emergency response will be available to deal with major incidents such as flooding, and from next year, tenants will be able to check the progress of an inquiry online.

The contract will start at the beginning of April, with an option to extend it for a further 10 years.