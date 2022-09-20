Historic novel covers 120 years of life in Harpenden and Batford

A novelist trawled through back copies of the Herts Ad to research a historic epic set in Harpenden and Batford.

Dean "Frankie" Franklin, who grew up in Harpenden but now lives in Bridport, has penned the first volume of The Yew Tree, the tale of a lonesome and odious grave digger who lives in a fictional cottage in Batford.

He explained: "I spent hours and hours trawling the 19th century history of Batford, Harpenden and other local surrounding areas and I really hope I have it right!"

A former member of the Royal Navy, he served with Thames Police until 2019 when he had to retire following a firearms training accident.

"The writing of this novel began shortly after I retired, initially to fill time but it soon became a bit of an obsession!

"The original influence for the story was Batford, where I grew up, this of course included Harpenden and surrounding areas and I decided to write a generational tale starting in 1850 and finishing in 1970.

"The time structure is in four separate stories, 1850, WWI, the beginning of WWII and 1970 and although a fictional tale, I wanted the basis of the story to be dripping in accurate history and so my journey of investigating and study began."

The first volume of a predicted three-book sequence has now been released.

"I studied the local area history for this time period and had access to old maps that gave me an overview of the town as it was in the mid-19th century and I was able to utilise the information to give me accurate road names for the period, for the purpose of the story I invented a 'slum' area near to what is now Southdown, descriptions for this were taken from old documents referencing similar places built in Greater London.

"I also used the Harpenden history website to get information about prominent locals who lived in the area at this time, the site also gave me detailed information about house names, old road names, shops etc that were all invaluable to me.

"The second section of book one is set between the years 1914-1918, and again I utilised the Harpenden history website for details relating to the war years in Harpenden and surrounding areas, the detail on the site is just superb. Information I learnt from the web page moved me onto other sites to study who did what, why and where during the war years.

"I utilised the archives of the Herts Ad to assist me with many details relating to incidents in the county during the war, I have to say that the available detail is superb and it helped me enormously when depicting accurately events of the time."

Frankie is currently editing the second book in the series.

"Finding out about the town I was born in and grew up in was a fascinating time for me, if the truth be known, I probably spent more hours reading and studying about Harpenden that I did actually writing.

"It becomes obsessional, I would read one thing that would lead to another then to another and so one and so forth. I wrote reams and reams of notes from all the sites and archives I visited to, hopefully, have enabled me to write a story that grips the reader, interests the historian, and makes locals nod their heads in agreement at my description of Harpenden over a period of 120 years.

"I would love as many of those that live in, or have lived in, 'The Village' , to read the tale and get to know more and more about the place I grew up in and still call home!"

Published by Obelus Publishing, The Yew Tree: Book One is now available on Amazon.

The cover of The Yew Tree. - Credit: Obelus Publishing







