Historical St Albans restaurant and tunnel is basis of new novel

Chrissy Smith with her book, The Pilgims Rest. Picture: Chrissy Smith Archant

A self-published author has released a historical fiction based around St Albans.

Chrissy Smith's book, The Pilgrims Rest, is a mystical story about a tunnel which runs from the cellar of a restaurant on Holywell Hill to St Albans Cathedral.

Protagonist Fiona Fordham becomes fascinated with a strange recluse who lives on the restaurant's top floor, Alf, and the obsession begins to affect her in ways she could never have imagined.

The real eatery was run by Chrissy's family during the 1950s, 60s and 70s.

Chrissy said: "My novel is based on fact and is a memoir and homage to those who lived and worked at The Pilgrims Rest at number 1 Holywell Hill.

"Fictitious events have been intermingled with religious and historical truths and legends relating to the town of St Albans, which have been passed down through the ages."

The Pilgrims Rest novel is available on Amazon.