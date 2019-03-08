Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Historical St Albans restaurant and tunnel is basis of new novel

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 16 August 2019

Chrissy Smith with her book, The Pilgims Rest. Picture: Chrissy Smith

Chrissy Smith with her book, The Pilgims Rest. Picture: Chrissy Smith

Archant

A self-published author has released a historical fiction based around St Albans.

Chrissy Smith's book, The Pilgrims Rest, is a mystical story about a tunnel which runs from the cellar of a restaurant on Holywell Hill to St Albans Cathedral.

Protagonist Fiona Fordham becomes fascinated with a strange recluse who lives on the restaurant's top floor, Alf, and the obsession begins to affect her in ways she could never have imagined.

You may also want to watch:

The real eatery was run by Chrissy's family during the 1950s, 60s and 70s.

Chrissy said: "My novel is based on fact and is a memoir and homage to those who lived and worked at The Pilgrims Rest at number 1 Holywell Hill.

"Fictitious events have been intermingled with religious and historical truths and legends relating to the town of St Albans, which have been passed down through the ages."

The Pilgrims Rest novel is available on Amazon.

Most Read

Liveblog: St Albans and Harpenden A-level results day 2019

A-Level results day 2019: How did St Albans and Harpenden fare? Picture: Stockbyte

Travellers move on from Harpenden Common

Travellers have left Harpenden Common this morning.

Dead stag still decomposing by St Albans roadside

The dead stag is still decomposing by the road over a week after it was found dead, without antlers.

People invited to join buddy up scheme when using crime-ridden St Albans to Hatfield pathway

A woman walking along the Alban Way in Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans man forced to barricade rat in cupboard during infestation

Lee Sharman had to barricade a rat infestation on the balcony of his second-floor flat on Lemsford Road. Picture: Lee Sharman

Most Read

Liveblog: St Albans and Harpenden A-level results day 2019

A-Level results day 2019: How did St Albans and Harpenden fare? Picture: Stockbyte

Travellers move on from Harpenden Common

Travellers have left Harpenden Common this morning.

Dead stag still decomposing by St Albans roadside

The dead stag is still decomposing by the road over a week after it was found dead, without antlers.

People invited to join buddy up scheme when using crime-ridden St Albans to Hatfield pathway

A woman walking along the Alban Way in Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans man forced to barricade rat in cupboard during infestation

Lee Sharman had to barricade a rat infestation on the balcony of his second-floor flat on Lemsford Road. Picture: Lee Sharman

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Historical St Albans restaurant and tunnel is basis of new novel

Chrissy Smith with her book, The Pilgims Rest. Picture: Chrissy Smith

St Albans nursery celebrates ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating

Busy Bees Nursery at St Albans Hospital received an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating. Picture: Busy Bees St Albans

T’Pau’s Carol Decker, Garry Christian and Katrina speak to us ahead of Meraki’s Amazing ‘80s event

Carol Decker of T'Pau is performing on the Friday night at Meraki as part of the Amazing '80s event.

FA Cup blog: Long road to Wembley starts . . . in Cornwall!

George King fires goalwards to give Clevedon the lead at Saltash United (pic courtesy of www.pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown)

St Albans City ‘have to improve drastically’ before visit of Dorking Wanderers

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson is expecting a tough battle against 'ambitious' Dorking Wanderers. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists