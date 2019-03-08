Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New BBC TV show filmed on St Albans allotments

PUBLISHED: 12:33 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 04 June 2019

Helen Errington's allotment, where Worzel Gummidge is being filmed in St Albans. Picture: Helen Errington

Helen Errington's allotment, where Worzel Gummidge is being filmed in St Albans. Picture: Helen Errington

Archant

Film crews for a new BBC TV show descended on a St Albans allotment yesterday.

A remake of the classic 1970s programme Worzel Gummidge, based on books of the same name by Barbara Euphan Todd, is set to return to the small screen this Christmas.

Mackenzie Crook has been cast as a scarecrow called Worzel who comes to life to make trouble on the fictional Scatterbrook Farm.

Production crews descended on a Highfield Park allotment on June 3 to film some episodes of the new series.

Joint owner of the allotment, Helen Errington, said: "They decided that they liked the Highfield Park Trust site because there are no buildings around and it is very rural in that respect.

"Of all the ones available, ours fitted the bill. It is tucked away in a corner, it has got a good background and neat rows of vegetables to give them the look they wanted.

"It has all been quite exciting."

You may also want to watch:

This is the first time in 15 years owning the plot that it has been used in this way, Helen said.

She said: "I am fascinated by the amount of work that goes into doing something like this. My allotment is big when we are trying to weed it but not big when you think of all the crews, cameras and everything that goes into something like a TV show.

"They have moved the stuff we have on the allotment, like netting and plastic sticks, so it looks natural rather than being cluttered with all the things we allotmenteers use to protect our crops from the birds, mice, deer and rabbits."

It has been reported that this new version of Worzel Gummidge will be closer to the Todd books than the previous TV adaption, which saw Jon Pertwee as the mischievous scarecrow.

That series ran to four seasons and also moved over to New Zealand.

Mackenzie Crook has previously appeared in The Office, Game of Thrones, Pirates of the Caribbean, Detectorists, and The Adventures of Tintin.

Helen has lived in St Albans for 20 years and describes herself as a keen gardener.

Highfield Park Trust is a charity which manages the grounds of two former hospitals - Cell Barnes and Hill End Mental Health. It manages two allotment sites and 82 plots.

Most Read

St Albans travellers talk to us about their experience

Travellers have pulled up on Bernards Heath, St Albans.

Men arrested for rape in St Albans graveyard

St Peter's Church graveyard, where the alleged rape took place. Picture: Chris Telford

Man indecently exposes himself to girl in St Albans shop

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a girl saw a man indecently exposing himself in Wilko St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

Police find man dead in Harpenden after concerns for his welfare

Police were called to the death of a man in Harpenden. Picture: Archant

Travellers set up camp in St Albans

Police were called to unauthorised traveller camps in St Albans and Hemel Hempstead. Picture: Archant

Most Read

St Albans travellers talk to us about their experience

Travellers have pulled up on Bernards Heath, St Albans.

Men arrested for rape in St Albans graveyard

St Peter's Church graveyard, where the alleged rape took place. Picture: Chris Telford

Man indecently exposes himself to girl in St Albans shop

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a girl saw a man indecently exposing himself in Wilko St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

Police find man dead in Harpenden after concerns for his welfare

Police were called to the death of a man in Harpenden. Picture: Archant

Travellers set up camp in St Albans

Police were called to unauthorised traveller camps in St Albans and Hemel Hempstead. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Travellers gone from St Albans Bernards Heath

Herts police enforced a section 61 order on the travellers parked on St Albans Bernards Heath. Picture: Submitted

New BBC TV show filmed on St Albans allotments

Helen Errington's allotment, where Worzel Gummidge is being filmed in St Albans. Picture: Helen Errington

Crash on M25 near South Mimms, Hatfield and St Albans

A crash is causing delays on the M25 near Hatfield, South Mimms and St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

Harpenden author set to publish new local history book

John Cooper has written a new book. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Area guide: The Bedfordshire village of Caddington

All Saints Church, Caddington. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists