Emma (Nicola Walker) and Ian (Sean Bean) from Marriage, which was filmed in Hemel Hempstead - Credit: BBC/The Forge

A new BBC drama starring Sean Bean and Nicola Walker has been filmed in Hemel Hempstead.

The four-part series, Marriage, was filmed at Bellway's The Foundry, off Dacorum Way.

The show, starring Nicola Walker and Sean Bean, consists of four one-hour episodes - Credit: BBC/The Forge





The BBC filmed scenes for the upcoming series in the development and the housebuilder has donated all of the filming fees to charity.

Donations of £500 have been made to Herts Young Homeless and Emmaus Hertfordshire, with the remaining money given to Bellway’s national charity partner since 2016, Cancer Research UK.

Sean Bean is to star in the new BBC series Marriage, filmed in Hemel Hempstead. - Credit: PA

Zoe Dobbs, Sales Manager for Bellway North London, said: "We were delighted to welcome the BBC to our development and even more delighted that we can use the filming fee to help those in need within the county of Hertfordshire where we’re building new homes.

"Homelessness is something that hundreds of people are faced with across the UK, and it is charities like Emmaus Hertfordshire and Herts Young Homeless which provide vital support and assistance to those in need.

"We are pleased to be able to donate £500 to both charities respectively, as well as donating towards our group’s chosen charity, Cancer Research UK, and hope the money will make a real difference."