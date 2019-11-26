Advanced search

Harpenden Round Table taking to the streets with new, improved Santa's sleigh

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 November 2019

Harpenden Round Table volunteer Paul Pepperrell with the new sleigh.

Archant

Harpenden Round Table volunteer Paul Pepperrell with the new sleigh.

Archant

A new sleigh will be taking to the streets of Harpenden as part of the Round Table's annual Christmas charity tour.

Santa will be doing it in style with a brand new sleigh, replacing the one that has been used for the past 12 years, which will be complete with GPS tracking and will be able to take credit card payments.

The sleigh will be doing its rounds weekdays from December 2 between 7-8.45pm and at weekends from 4.30-6.30pm.

Matt Hall, the chair of Harpenden Round Table said: "What really motivates the volunteers to come out each cold December evening is the reception from the local community. The reaction from children is fantastic; whether they just wave from their bedroom windows or come outside to say hello, it's great to see the smiles on their faces."

This year, Santa's sleigh ride will be raising money with a focus on the issue of child homelessness. Donations will be split between two local charities: Herts Youth Homeless and PARC, as well as UNICEF.

