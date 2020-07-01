Advanced search

Aldi search for new store locations in St Albans and Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 13:54 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:54 01 July 2020

Aldi is looking for new store locations in 11 towns in Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Aldi is looking for new store locations in 11 towns in Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Aldi bosses are searching for new store locations in 11 Hertfordshire towns, including St Albans, Harpenden, London Colney.

The supermarket chain has been on an expansion drive in recent years as it targets having 1,200 stores open by 2025.

Aldi, which currently has more than 880 stores across the UK, has identified 11 new locations where it is looking for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development.

It says each site should be around 1.5 acres and able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces, ideally on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said: “Aldi is growing rapidly and we are welcoming around a million new customers into our stores every year.

“But there are also hundreds of towns across the UK where there is not an Aldi, meaning there are hundreds of thousands of people who can’t easily access the high quality, affordable food our customers love.

“We are willing to explore all opportunities, including developer-led schemes or existing retail units.”

The full list of locations it is targeting in Hertfordshire are:

• Broxbourne

You may also want to watch:

• Cheshunt

• Harpenden

• Hatfield

• Hitchin

• London Colney

• Potters Bar

• St Albans

• Stevenage

• Ware

• Berkhamsted

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Tributes to St Albans ‘legend, loved by everyone’

Tributes are being paid to a St Albans mum who died aged 53 after a short illness. Picture: Supplied

St Albans and Harpenden restaurants prepare for grand re-opening weekend

Backyard Kitchen.

St Albans headteacher goes out of his way to reassure pupils

Headteacher Mr Damien Johnston created videos to show his pupils the way into their classrooms to enable social distancing. Picture: Supplied

Property Spotlight: A huge family home on one of St Albans’ most prestigious roads

The Park, St Albans. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents

Hertfordshire named among UK’s safest places to live

Crime rates across Herts are among the lowest in the country. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Tributes to St Albans ‘legend, loved by everyone’

Tributes are being paid to a St Albans mum who died aged 53 after a short illness. Picture: Supplied

St Albans and Harpenden restaurants prepare for grand re-opening weekend

Backyard Kitchen.

St Albans headteacher goes out of his way to reassure pupils

Headteacher Mr Damien Johnston created videos to show his pupils the way into their classrooms to enable social distancing. Picture: Supplied

Property Spotlight: A huge family home on one of St Albans’ most prestigious roads

The Park, St Albans. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents

Hertfordshire named among UK’s safest places to live

Crime rates across Herts are among the lowest in the country. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Aldi search for new store locations in St Albans and Harpenden

Aldi is looking for new store locations in 11 towns in Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans monster trail launches this Saturday

The monster trail begins in St Albans this Saturday, July 4. Picture: Supplied

How St Albans Scouts carried on through lockdown

St Albans Scout groups had to cancel meetings had to cancel meetings for the first time in the organisations 110 year history during lockdown, but found ways to carry on. Picture: Malachi O'Byrne

Anger after golliwog dolls for sale on St Albans market stall

St Albans Market.

5 ways COVID-19 is expected to influence home design trends

The way we want - and need - our homes to work has changed since lockdown. Picture: PA Photo/iStock