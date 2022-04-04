Gallery

Filming of a new Netflix spy thriller starring Daredevil actor Charlie Cox is reportedly taking place between St Albans and Harpenden.

Crews have closed off Childwickbury Manor, just off the A1081 Harpenden Road, and have allegedly been shooting for around a week already.

Childwickbury Manor is between St Albans and Harpenden. - Credit: Pearce Bates

Strict filming signs have been placed outside the manor house and a large white marquee has been spotted nearby – seemingly being used as a crew base.

Reporter Pearce Bates visited the site this morning (April 4) and spotted camera cranes, production lorries and big lighting rigs.

Filming signage at Childwickbury Manor. - Credit: Pearce Bates

He said: “Word on the street is that they are filming a Netflix show.

“A passer-by also claims that the set-up is for a Netflix series called Treason.

Filming base near Childwickbury Manor. - Credit: Pearce Bates

“They've got big light cranes, just like the Warner Bros rigs for Wonka filming and about five lorries with some cars parked behind them.

“There's more flooring been laid, again... like at Wonka, it's at the old goat farm, which was apparently famous their for goats cheese.”

Film director Stanley Kubrick bought the manor in 1978.

He used the estate as both a home and a nerve centre for his film productions.

He lived there until his death in 1999.

What do we know about Treason?

Netflix are set to release the new six-part series in 2023.

The spy thriller is set to star Charlie Cox, Olga Kurylenko and Oona Chaplin.

The drama was first announced in December 2021 and was first described as The Bodyguard meets John Le Carre.

Charlie Cox arriving for the King of Thieves World Premiere held at Vue West End, Leicester Square, London. - Credit: PA

According to What’s On Netflix, Netflix Studios UK are the internal division producing the series alongside ITV Studios, Bryncoed Productions, Borderline Productions, and Binocular Productions.

Cox will play Adam Lawrence who is an MI6 agent who seems to have his life in order but has a sketchy past.

Kara, a Russian spy, re-enters his life and is forced to put everything on the line.

Crew set up near Childwickbury Manor. - Credit: Pearce Bates

A triangular relationship then forms between Kara, Adam, and his wife, Maddy with each trying to destroy each other’s lives.

The blog site states: “It’s well too early to tell when Treason will be on Netflix but our best guess is that it won’t be streaming until 2023 at the earliest.”