Neighbours ‘shocked and sad’ after man murdered in London Colney

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

Neighbours have expressed their shock after a man in his 20s was stabbed and murdered.

A man in his 20s died in hospital after being stabbed in Walsingham Way shortly before 7.30pm yesterday.

Police have cordoned off Walsingham Way, and Saint Bernadette Catholic Primary School in the road is closed.

District Cllr Dreda Gordon, who represents London Colney ward, said: “It happened at the end of my garden yesterday evening.

“I am shocked and sad for my whole community about the distressing news that this young man actually died. It’s very poignant for me because it’s literally over my garden fence.

“My partner saw the emergency services giving him some sort of procedure yesterday evening. My partner said there was a lot of blood but he was obviously still alive at that stage.

“I live next door to the alleyway that’s been cordoned off. When I came here last night police were asking if I’d heard anything.

“It may well be that the young man had been in an altercation before I even arrived home. It was very quiet and dark and there were no signs of anybody.”

A woman looking after her grandchildren in the neighbouring Shenley Lane said: “I’m sure lots of the children will be off school.

“The thing is the children are young, they’re only nine, and they don’t go out in London Colney. People have said that road isn’t a very nice place.

“I’m completely shocked. It’s so close to my grandchildren.”

Another Shenley Lane resident, however, said it was unusual for a serious crime to happen on Walsingham Way. He said: “We have never had any problems. That road is really quiet. It’s really sad.

“This is the first time I’ve ever heard about anything like this. I’m really sad to hear it.

“They’ve even taken our police station in the village. We get the odd theft and break-ins to cars and stealing number plates.”

One resident said: “We are very distressed about it being so close to us but we are waiting for information.

“Not many crimes happen around here.”

