Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking News

Neighbours ‘shocked and sad’ after man murdered in London Colney

PUBLISHED: 14:11 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:04 29 November 2018

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Archant

Neighbours have expressed their shock after a man in his 20s was stabbed and murdered.

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOOEmergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

A man in his 20s died in hospital after being stabbed in Walsingham Way shortly before 7.30pm yesterday.

Police have cordoned off Walsingham Way, and Saint Bernadette Catholic Primary School in the road is closed.

District Cllr Dreda Gordon, who represents London Colney ward, said: “It happened at the end of my garden yesterday evening.

“I am shocked and sad for my whole community about the distressing news that this young man actually died. It’s very poignant for me because it’s literally over my garden fence.

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOOEmergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

“My partner saw the emergency services giving him some sort of procedure yesterday evening. My partner said there was a lot of blood but he was obviously still alive at that stage.

“I live next door to the alleyway that’s been cordoned off. When I came here last night police were asking if I’d heard anything.

“It may well be that the young man had been in an altercation before I even arrived home. It was very quiet and dark and there were no signs of anybody.”

A woman looking after her grandchildren in the neighbouring Shenley Lane said: “I’m sure lots of the children will be off school.

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOOEmergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

“The thing is the children are young, they’re only nine, and they don’t go out in London Colney. People have said that road isn’t a very nice place.

“I’m completely shocked. It’s so close to my grandchildren.”

Another Shenley Lane resident, however, said it was unusual for a serious crime to happen on Walsingham Way. He said: “We have never had any problems. That road is really quiet. It’s really sad.

“This is the first time I’ve ever heard about anything like this. I’m really sad to hear it.

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOOEmergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

“They’ve even taken our police station in the village. We get the odd theft and break-ins to cars and stealing number plates.”

One resident said: “We are very distressed about it being so close to us but we are waiting for information.

“Not many crimes happen around here.”

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOOEmergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOOEmergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOOEmergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOOEmergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOOEmergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

Related articles

More news stories

Breaking News Neighbours ‘shocked and sad’ after man murdered in London Colney

14:11 Anne Suslak
Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

Neighbours have expressed their shock after a man in his 20s was stabbed and murdered.

St Albans man wanted for harassment and failing to appear

14:26 Fraser Whieldon
Tim MacGuiness is wanted by Herts police.

A 39-year-old man from St Albans is wanted by police for harassment and for failing to appear in court.

St Albans Liberal Democrat criticises Thameslink compensation scheme

13:07 Fraser Whieldon
Liberal Democrat candidate for St Peter's ward Will Tucker with Liberal Democrat candidate for the St Albans constituency Daisy Cooper, outside St Albans City station.

The compensation for Govia Thameslink Railway passengers caught up in this summer’s disruption has been criticised.

Poll New apartment blocks could be coming to Harpenden if plans are approved by St Albans district council

11:51 Fraser Whieldon
2 Salisbury Avenue, where the Harpendenapartment blocks are planned for. Picture: Google.

Harpenden could get two three-storey apartment blocks under plans before St Albans district council.

CountryPhile

The nature on our doorstep needs a voice – will you speak up for it?

Tree sparrow by Steve Round

I should probably have taken the hint! Walking out into the garden recently an unprecedented flock of thirty or more crows raucously greeted me from the treetops at the bottom of my garden. Cawing and croaking these big, black birds clung clumsily to the top most branches and twigs, jostling and flapping to stay balanced in a constant flurry of feathers. There is always something ominous about crows – they are after all carrion crows, the vultures of the bird world – always watching for scraps and weakness that might mean their next meal.

A little brown bird’s shout of approval!

Nature’s master builders

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Breaking News Man in his 20s murdered in London Colney

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans city residents to be hit hardest by tax rise to be voted on alongside increase in councillors’ allowances

St Albans district council offices.

Teenagers face court following St Albans stabbing

Verulamium Park

Latest St Albans area court results

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

St Albans roofer jailed for fraud after targeting vulnerable residents

A St Albans roofer has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for fraud.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide