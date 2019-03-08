Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Neighbours ‘gravely’ concerned about Harpenden church centre revamp

PUBLISHED: 14:40 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 27 March 2019

St John's Church and parish centre. Picture: Google Maps

St John's Church and parish centre. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Neighbours are “gravely” concerned about the parking impact of a Harpenden church’s parish centre revamp.

St John’s Church has applied to demolish a 1968 detached side building and erect a new two-storey parish centre in its place, connected to the main chapel’s aisle.

It is currently used by numerous Christian and nonreligious groups, including as a polling station and by Faith and Light, Queen Buzby Mae Pre-School, The Dance Studio, Daylight Club, and the Harpenden Light Operatic Society.

The current hall, described as “not fit for purpose” and “inflexible” in the planning application to St Albans district council (SADC), would be superseded by an ICT hub and café, reception and parish office, kitchen, 150 person hall, and lounge, activity, and general purpose rooms.

However, local residents are concerned that there is no additional parking for the new space.

A member of the Cravells Area Residents Association, Steve Gledhill, said: “My grave worry, which is shared by many local residents, is simply the lack of adequate parking for 150 people. The plans show just six parking places.

“The church hopes to rely on the availability of parking in nearby streets but as a local resident I can state without fear of contradiction that there is no spare capacity even now.”

A Travel Plan Statement submitted as part of the application states there will only be 15 people using the church car park from 8.30pm to 4pm.

Steve added: “I wish them well but without a proper plane for parking provision I and many local residents will call for the plans in their current format to be rejected.”

A spokesman on behalf of St John’s emphasised that it is not the church’s intention to significantly increase use of the parish centre: “St John’s is committed to providing a modern, sustainable and improved facility, that we hope will provide for the future needs of the church community and our local residents.

“The concerns with regards to parking are recognised and have been addressed within the Transport Statement and draft Travel Plan.”

You can view the plans for the parish centre using reference 5/2019/0222. Comments will be accepted until April 3.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

St Albans crowned top city for adultery in UK

St Albans has been named the top UK city for cheaters.

St Albans Big Cat mystery solved? Lost savannah cat could be key to controversy

Idris, when he was a kitten, before he went missing. Tina Winch believes the animal pictured in the latest St Albans Big Cat video is Idris. Picture: Tina Winch

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Multi-vehicle crash closes M25 up to St Albans

Cameras of the M25 traffic jams tailing back from the scene. Picture: Highways England

1,000 people from St Albans and Harpenden join historic People’s Vote march

People waiting to board a train and go to the Brexit march. Picture: St Albans for Europe/Harpenden for Europe

Most Read

St Albans crowned top city for adultery in UK

St Albans has been named the top UK city for cheaters.

St Albans Big Cat mystery solved? Lost savannah cat could be key to controversy

Idris, when he was a kitten, before he went missing. Tina Winch believes the animal pictured in the latest St Albans Big Cat video is Idris. Picture: Tina Winch

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Multi-vehicle crash closes M25 up to St Albans

Cameras of the M25 traffic jams tailing back from the scene. Picture: Highways England

1,000 people from St Albans and Harpenden join historic People’s Vote march

People waiting to board a train and go to the Brexit march. Picture: St Albans for Europe/Harpenden for Europe

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Man and woman seriously hurt in M25 crash near Watford

M25 where there is a serious incident near Watford.

Join Climb The Mountain and help support mental health charity

Kids take part in a children's climbing party at Westminster Lodge to raise money for the It's OK To Say Kilimanjaro challenge by attempting to climb the height of Kilimanjaro on the climbing wall at the leisure centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Neighbours ‘gravely’ concerned about Harpenden church centre revamp

St John's Church and parish centre. Picture: Google Maps

Multi-vehicle crash closes M25 up to St Albans

Cameras of the M25 traffic jams tailing back from the scene. Picture: Highways England

Harpenden couple traumatised after being airlifted from cruise ship

Denise and Michael Tozer with their 14-month-old granddaughter, Pollyanna, and the flowers sent to them from Viking Cruises after the incident. Picture: Michael Tozer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists