Advanced search

Residents of four St Albans streets go head-to-head in house Christmas lights competition

PUBLISHED: 18:00 27 November 2019

One of the competitors in previous years of the Christmas lights competition. Photo: David Glanville.

One of the competitors in previous years of the Christmas lights competition. Photo: David Glanville.

Archant

St Albans neighbours are competing to display the best Christmas lights in aid of a homeless charity.

For the last six years residents of Alexandra, Inkerman, Bedford and Alma Roads have taken part in an annual competition to raise money for local causes.

Competitors donate a minimum of £5 per house to charity in exchange for the chance to be crowned the winner, raising £500 for Open Door last year.

Previous contests have seen these historic streets transformed with festive decorations, plus you might have spotted penguins adorning rooftops and the winning property was actually turned into a gingerbread house. Last year around 70 different houses took part across the four streets, and there will be minced pies, mulled wine and hot chocolate available.

This year all proceeds raised will be going to St Albans Action for Homeless, to help their efforts in filling gaps in services supporting homeless people when resources are stretched, including distributing food on Friday and Saturday nights, and connecting homeless people with addiction support services.

You may also want to watch:

The competition will begin on Sunday December 1, with the winner announced following a period of judging by local children who have completed a trail of the streets. The winning house will receive a Warner holiday voucher donated by one of the residents and a trophy they get to keep for the year.

Organiser Lizzie Singer said: "It would be great to have other St Albans residents visit us to get in the festive spirit and help us raise as much as possible for our chosen charity.

"It's a really nice community thing to do. It's not difficult and you hear people say they come especially down the roads to see what's happening each year.

"Come along throughout the month, you can donate via the charity donation tins or the Eventbrite link which can be found on posters nearby."

The lights will be available to view throughout the Christmas period and donations will be accepted in buckets or online.

For further information on how to donate visit https://www.facebook.com/roadsinbloomchristmas

Most Read

Road closures around Luton Airport to make way for DART Gateway Bridge

Roads will be closed around Luton Airport during the installation of the DART Gateway Bridge Picture: Luton Airport

Car flips over M1 crash barrier near St Albans and lands on A414

The two occupants of this car fled the scene after a crash involving a HGV on the M1 between Junction 7 for St Albans and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead. The car rolled over several times and went over the M1 crash barrier onto the adjacent A414, where it came to a halt. Picture: @roadpoliceBCH

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse in Hitchin

Lucas House, Wratten Road East, Hitchin. Picture: Micahel Graham

Arrest after man injured in St Albans city centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and was taken into police custody Picture: Archant

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Most Read

Road closures around Luton Airport to make way for DART Gateway Bridge

Roads will be closed around Luton Airport during the installation of the DART Gateway Bridge Picture: Luton Airport

Car flips over M1 crash barrier near St Albans and lands on A414

The two occupants of this car fled the scene after a crash involving a HGV on the M1 between Junction 7 for St Albans and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead. The car rolled over several times and went over the M1 crash barrier onto the adjacent A414, where it came to a halt. Picture: @roadpoliceBCH

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse in Hitchin

Lucas House, Wratten Road East, Hitchin. Picture: Micahel Graham

Arrest after man injured in St Albans city centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and was taken into police custody Picture: Archant

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Residents of four St Albans streets go head-to-head in house Christmas lights competition

One of the competitors in previous years of the Christmas lights competition. Photo: David Glanville.

Harpenden go for highs to lows with Chingford loss

Harpenden skipper Oli Lacey (left). Picture: GEORGE PHILLIPOU/TGS PHOTO

Double for Lee Armitt as Colney Heath beat Arlesey Town

Lee Armitt scored twice in Colney Heath's win over Arlesey Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Middlesex to use Radlett Cricket Club for all four home games in the Royal London Cup

Middlesex will play five games in total at Radlett Cricket Club in 2020. Picture: BRADLEY COLLYER/PA

Hertfordshire County Council votes unanimously to oppose Luton Airport expansion

Herts county council is opposed to the further expansion of Luton Airport.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists