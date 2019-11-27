Residents of four St Albans streets go head-to-head in house Christmas lights competition

One of the competitors in previous years of the Christmas lights competition. Photo: David Glanville. Archant

St Albans neighbours are competing to display the best Christmas lights in aid of a homeless charity.

For the last six years residents of Alexandra, Inkerman, Bedford and Alma Roads have taken part in an annual competition to raise money for local causes.

Competitors donate a minimum of £5 per house to charity in exchange for the chance to be crowned the winner, raising £500 for Open Door last year.

Previous contests have seen these historic streets transformed with festive decorations, plus you might have spotted penguins adorning rooftops and the winning property was actually turned into a gingerbread house. Last year around 70 different houses took part across the four streets, and there will be minced pies, mulled wine and hot chocolate available.

This year all proceeds raised will be going to St Albans Action for Homeless, to help their efforts in filling gaps in services supporting homeless people when resources are stretched, including distributing food on Friday and Saturday nights, and connecting homeless people with addiction support services.

The competition will begin on Sunday December 1, with the winner announced following a period of judging by local children who have completed a trail of the streets. The winning house will receive a Warner holiday voucher donated by one of the residents and a trophy they get to keep for the year.

Organiser Lizzie Singer said: "It would be great to have other St Albans residents visit us to get in the festive spirit and help us raise as much as possible for our chosen charity.

"It's a really nice community thing to do. It's not difficult and you hear people say they come especially down the roads to see what's happening each year.

"Come along throughout the month, you can donate via the charity donation tins or the Eventbrite link which can be found on posters nearby."

The lights will be available to view throughout the Christmas period and donations will be accepted in buckets or online.

For further information on how to donate visit https://www.facebook.com/roadsinbloomchristmas