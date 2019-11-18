Neighbours appeal for help to find St Albans man's missing car
PUBLISHED: 15:44 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 18 November 2019
Archant
Can you help an 85-year-old stroke victim find his car?
A St Albans pensioner is asking for your help to find his bluish grey Hyundai i20 1.4.
The man went into the city to do some shopping just under a week ago and has not been able to locate the vehicle since.
Friends and neighbours have been out and about searching car parks and bays in the area but nobody has spotted it yet.
A neighbour, who does not wish to be named, said: "He is really distressed. He regularly goes shopping to Marks & Spencer and Boots, which he did last week, but he has some memory issues and cannot work out where he parked. We really want to help get his car back to him."
If you have seen the car, please call reporters at the Herts Ad on 01727 863855.
There is a small reward on offer.