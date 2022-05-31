'Please don't rap again', St Albans man tells Nadine Dorries in parody song

"Ditch the rap, Dorries!" is the harsh criticism for the culture secretary from two St Albans residents.

The 65-year-old Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Nadine Dorries rapped last week about a bill to protect internet users from scams and illegal activity.

Graphic designer Nick Frewin, 50, said: "After having had to experience the cringe-worthy rap from Nadine last week, I felt compelled to write a satirical comeback.

"I’m not a fan of the online safety bill. I believe the way it is written is very ambiguous and it will stifle freedom of speech.

"Add to that the rules on end-to-end encryption and the pressure it places on service providers for accountability, effectively outlawing it, this is very draconian.

"A singer friend of mine saw a meme I made using the same concept and recorded a quick and dirty version and sent it back to me. So I wrote another verse and we recorded the version you can now hear - she channels Dolly marvellously!"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uv9HYAjR4lk



