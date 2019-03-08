TV crew films Irish model and rugby-playing husband at St Albans shop

Nadia Forde was in a show filmed at The Refill Pantry, St Albans, on Tuesday, September 24. Picture: Celina Mendoza Archant

An independent shop in St Albans became a TV film set yesterday for celebrities of a popular show in Ireland.

The Refill Pantry in London Road welcomed actors and cameras from RTE, the Irish equivalent of BBC1.

The crew were shooting My Best Sustainable Life, a programme showing celebrities trying to live more sustainably.

In the episode they follow Irish model and actress Nadia Forde and her husband rugby player Dominic Day, who live in St Albans with their baby daughter, Wyatt.

Co-owner of The Refill Pantry Celina Mendoza said: "We were thrilled to have Nadia filming for the show at The Refill Pantry. She really embraced this way of shopping and even bought a bamboo lunch box and a smoothie straw for herself.

"The filming took place while some of our regular customers were shopping, but a great film crew meant that there was little disruption to their shop. It was great to have a local celebrity bringing our shop to a wider audience."

