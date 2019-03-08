TV crew films Irish model and rugby-playing husband at St Albans shop
PUBLISHED: 09:33 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 25 September 2019
Archant
An independent shop in St Albans became a TV film set yesterday for celebrities of a popular show in Ireland.
The Refill Pantry in London Road welcomed actors and cameras from RTE, the Irish equivalent of BBC1.
The crew were shooting My Best Sustainable Life, a programme showing celebrities trying to live more sustainably.
You may also want to watch:
In the episode they follow Irish model and actress Nadia Forde and her husband rugby player Dominic Day, who live in St Albans with their baby daughter, Wyatt.
Co-owner of The Refill Pantry Celina Mendoza said: "We were thrilled to have Nadia filming for the show at The Refill Pantry. She really embraced this way of shopping and even bought a bamboo lunch box and a smoothie straw for herself.
"The filming took place while some of our regular customers were shopping, but a great film crew meant that there was little disruption to their shop. It was great to have a local celebrity bringing our shop to a wider audience."
You can watch a video about The Refill Pantry via www.hertsad.co.uk/news/the-refill-pantry-london-road-st-albans-helps-reduce-plastic-waste-1-6138411