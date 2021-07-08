Verulam estate land is sold at auction to unknown bidder

Published: 5:15 PM July 8, 2021

An unknown bidder has picked up two lots of land making up much of the Verulam estate in the middle of St Albans.

The freehold of land behind Waitrose supermarket was put up for auction after the developer who originally developed the estates went into liquidation, and the two lots fetched £106,000 plus expenses.

The land includes larger amenity space areas which could offer the potential for development if they are deemed to be surplus to highway needs.

Green space in Lindum Place, on St Albans' Verulam estate, sold off to a mystery developer. - Credit: Timothy Beecroft

The first lot was for land to the south west of King Harry Lane, covering 15.26 acres including highway, paths, verges and what are described as "parcels of land with development potential subject to planning".

The land is situated in and around Mayne Avenue, Samian Gate, Flavian Close, Icknield Close, Glenum Close, Hadrian Close, Lindum Place, Augustus Close, Claudian Place, Antonine Gate and Ermine Close.

You may also want to watch:

The second lot was 4.11 acres in and around Windridge Close, Westfields, Deva Close, Dubrae Close, Rowlatt Drive, Mayne Avenue and Corinium Gate.

Timothy Beecroft, chairman of Verulam Residents Association, said: "We will not know who the buyer is until the Land Register is updated, which won’t happen for at least two months, but as soon as we know we’ll be in touch with them.

"We continue to be in almost daily contact with HCC and SADC, exploring ways in which the land can be protected from development and urging them to take action.

"There’s one thing we are sure of – they can be in no doubt about the width, depth and strength of residents’ views on this matter."

Local county councillor Sandy Walkington said: "This would not be a problem if the county council played ball and confirmed that all the land is deemed to be public highway.

"Almost all the verges have been so declared and so are safe from development but there are some larger amenity areas which we believe were properly adopted by St Albans council as highway land when the estate was constructed and yet the county council is currently refusing to confirm them as such.

"It is causing residents understandable and quite unnecessary concern. I will continue to work with the Verulam Residents Association to put this right."



























