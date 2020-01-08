St Albans girl cuts hair off for cancer charity

A St Albans girl has had her hair cut to help children with cancer.

Mya Milner, 12, who lives in London Colney had been growing her hair for years and has always been complimented on her long locks.

She decided to cut 10ins off her hair and donate it to The Little Princess Trust charity.

It provides free real hair wigs to children and young people, up to 24 years, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

Mya also set herself the target of raising £250 money for the charity, which she has exceeded.

The Samuel Ryder student has so far raised £350 on her Just Giving page.

Donate at https://tinyurl.com/yg6j752m