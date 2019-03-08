Hundreds gather for live music event in Harpenden park

Music in Lydekker 2019. Picture: Submitted by Harpenden Town Council Archant

Crowds thronged to a Harpenden park this weekend to enjoy a roster of live music in a local green space.

There were about 500 people at the second annual Music in Lydekker event on August 31, who came to see performances from The Tennessee Boogie Boys and solo singer Lexy.

Patrons enjoyed lager, prosecco, and refreshments alongside street food from The Weeping Chef.

Music in Lydekker was the third event in a series of three organised by Harpenden Town Council called Lively in Lydekker, which were all sponsored by Lyndhurst Financial Management.

The other events were WildFest in Lydekker and the Teddy Bears' Picnic.

Town mayor Cllr Brian Ellis said: "Music in Lydekker was a lovely way to close out this year's Lively in Lydekker series.

"It's a privilege to host these events for residents in one of Harpenden's outstanding green spaces."