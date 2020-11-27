St Albans Museum glows orange in support of domestic abuse campaign

Soroptimist International St Albans and District teamed up with St Albans Musems to illuminate the building orange for Action Against Gender Based Violence. Picture: Soroptimist International St Albans and District Archant

St Albans Museum has been lit up in orange to raise awareness of action against gender-based violence.

Women’s organisation St Albans and District Soroptimists teamed up with the museum to illuminate the building for International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, which also marks the start of #16daysofactivism.

Jane Slatter, communications officer for Soroptimist International St Albans & District told the Herts Ad: “As a women’s organisation, we’re always been involved with all things that concern women and girls, and when it comes to domestic abuse, there’s not a soroptimists club in the country that doesn’t support their local women’s refuge.

“It’s at the heart of the work that we do.”

Soroptimists, as part of a non-governmental organisation at the United Nations, seek equality, peace, and international goodwill for women.

“We’ve got members all over the world,” Jane added. “These 16 days are quite a concerted effort on behalf of women all over the world to raise awareness on all aspects of domestic abuse.”

The club, which internationally is celebrating its centenary this year, work closely with women’s charities based across St Albans district, including St Albans and Hertsmere Women’s Refuge (SAHWR).

Speaking of the soroptimists’ relationship with charities in the area, Jane said: “We can’t do everything, but we can point people in the right direction.”

St Albans and District’s soroptimists hope to continue lighting the museum in orange hues annually to raise awareness for the Action Against Gender Based Violence campaign, and to turn awareness into action.

Jane said: “Because we’ve done it this year, we’ll definitely be able to do it next year.

“There are loads of buildings going orange. It’s caught people’s imaginations.”

With face-to-face awareness and fundraising suspended due to the pandemic, Jane is focusing on the positives: “This is something we can do!”

Buildings up and down the country have been lit up in solidarity of the movement, and will remain illuminated into December.

The St Albans Museum will remain orange until Monday (November 30).

For more information on St Albans Soroptimists, visit their website. To find out more about the 16 Days campaign, click here.