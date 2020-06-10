Advanced search

Better lit than never - St Albans Museum illuminated for frontline workers tackling COVID-19

PUBLISHED: 08:22 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:22 10 June 2020

St Albans Museum + Gallery has belatedly illuminated in support of NHS staff and keyworkers.

St Albans Museum + Gallery has belatedly illuminated in support of NHS staff and keyworkers.

St Albans Museum + Gallery has belatedly lit up in blue and green to show ongoing support for frontline workers dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

St Albans Museum + Gallery has belatedly illuminated in support of NHS staff and keyworkers.

Although the last Clap for Carers took place at the end of May, demonstrating sustained support for NHS staff, social care workers and others working on the frontline remains a priority for St Albans council.

The loosening of lockdown has enabled the museums service to put on this show of support.

Cllr Anthony Rowlands, portfolio holder for leisure, heritage and public realm said: “It is now more important than ever to let those keyworkers know that we are behind them.

“We thank all carers, NHS staff, social workers and other professionals as they continue to work tirelessly to provide crucial assistance to the most vulnerable in our community.”

