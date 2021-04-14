News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Call from St Albans Museum for start of Ramadan

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 1:13 PM April 14, 2021   
The call was made live from St Albans town hall on the first day of Ramadan.

The call was made live from St Albans town hall on the first day of Ramadan. - Credit: The Big Iftar

As many people arise from their lockdown slumber, others are about to enter into a time of 'going without' as they enter the month of Ramadan. 

St Albans Muslims are now fasting for a month from April 14. They do not just abstain from food and drink during the Holy Month of Ramadan, but also from sex and smoking, and are encouraged to devote the extra time to prayer and reflection.

Some say it is a chance to spend being grateful for what they have and to consider the poor even more than they would usually.

To mark this, for the first time ever the call to prayer was broadcast live last night at sunset (7.58pm) from St Albans Museum + Gallery. The call is usually carried out five times daily from the mosque.

The local Big Iftar team worked with Peggy Sharpe, community engagement officer at St Albans district council, to make the event happen. 

You may also want to watch:

Event organised Monir Ali said: "We are so proud to be part of this wonderful event where the St Albans Muslim community are able to share the beautiful recitation that you may have heard that you may have heard while holidaying in countries like Morocco, Turkey, Tunisia and India, adding to the richness of life in our fine city.

"For the Muslim community, we hoped it helped you feel connected on the first day of our second Ramadan where we are not able to meet in our usual way."

Most Read

  1. 1 Punch Taverns calls time on White Lion pub team
  2. 2 Major redevelopment underway at listed former offices in St Albans
  3. 3 April 12: Your guide to what can open from Monday when COVID lockdown rules ease
  1. 4 Drug users at Telford Court flats face tough police action
  2. 5 Police hunt man suspected of breaking into Cathedral collection boxes
  3. 6 Quarter of tenants become owners at St Albans development
  4. 7 What are the district's best pub gardens to visit from April 12?
  5. 8 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  6. 9 Property Spotlight: An Edwardian home on one of St Albans' most prestigious roads
  7. 10 Drive-in cinema arriving at London Luton Airport

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Catalina Martin set up Gather + Give just before the first lockdown.

Lockdown Easing

Shop Local: Mums team up for pop-up opening on April 12

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Volunteers and fir fighters clearing flood water in Park Street, St Albans

'Hero without a cape' comes to the aid of Park Street resident

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
CGI of how 10 Bricket Road St Albans will look once work is complete. 

Major redevelopment underway at St Albans office building

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Olivia Herries wants more recycling of coffee cups in St Albans city centre.

Teen launches coffee cup recycling campaign for city centre

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus