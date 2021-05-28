News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Mural celebrates resilience of district's community nurses during pandemic

Matt Adams

Published: 12:00 PM May 28, 2021   
A mural thanking St Albans and Harpenden community nurses for their resilience during the pandemic.

A mural thanking St Albans and Harpenden community nurses for their resilience during the pandemic. - Credit: Central London Community Healthcare NHS Trust

A specially commissioned mural was created outside Harpenden Memorial Hospital to thank the district's community nurses for all they have done during the pandemic.

Central London Community Healthcare Trust arranged for the chalk artwork to celebrate the innovation, adaptability, and resilience of their entire workforce, particularly over the past year.

Gifts were also donated to the nurses by local businesses, and their office was decorated with balloons and bunting.

Nicola Scoffin, practice development nurse at St Albans and Harpenden Community Adult Health Services, said: "It was all worth it to see their smiles and knowing how much they were appreciated and valued made it all worthwhile.

“Huge thanks to our administration team, therapists, and all the businesses who donated lovely gifts to nurses in St Albans and Harpenden. We are both proud to be part of a fantastic team providing community and district nursing to the many housebound and vulnerable patients living in our communities."

St Albans News
Harpenden News

