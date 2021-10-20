Charity clothes swap raises thousands for mental health charity

Published: 7:34 AM October 20, 2021

A St Albans mother has raised over £4,470 at her fourth charity clothes swap event.

Mum of three Emma Prigmore was supporting Mind in Mid Herts, an experienced mental health provider for people aged 16 years and over.

Emma’s 18-year-old son is autistic with multiple complex diagnoses – ADHD, OCD, ED, and other conditions including severe anxiety and depression.

Emma first hosted the clothes swap five years ago, raising £680 for Kids Hub, which provides support for Hertfordshire families with young people who have special educational needs and disabilities. They helped Emma apply for an Education, Health and Care Plan for her son.

This year's event, which took place on September 17, included a raffle with prizes from local companies like The Dressing Room which donated a denim consultation and jeans, and Chloe James which donated candles.

You may also want to watch:

Over 50 people attended the 2021 swap, growing from the 20 people in attendance five years ago when the event started.

Emma Prigmore held her annual charity clothes swap for the fourth year. - Credit: www.ozbaydesign.com

She explained why Mind was this year’s chosen charity: “Whilst my son hasn’t accessed them directly, I do know that they are vital in providing support that is so lacking in the NHS.

“Whilst I don’t want to knock the NHS at all, he has been failed numerous times by the lack of provision in Hertfordshire for people with Autism alongside poor mental health. There is a gaping hole that needs to be addressed.”

Emma Prigmore held her annual charity clothes swap for the fourth year. - Credit: www.ozbaydesign.com

Emma said: “In a world where we are meant to be building inclusivity, fairness and equality, we alienate those that need the most support - those that struggle to make sense of any day, let alone the struggle when it gets too much.

“All humans are complex creatures, with contradictory and ever-changing characteristics, yet those with the greatest needs are expected to fit perfectly into tick boxes in order to get any kind of help. Mind understand that everyone’s needs are different and work in a person-centred way to ensure mental health is supported and respected so that nobody must face a mental health problem alone.”