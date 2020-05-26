St Albans hedgehog mum has babies in paddling pool cover

The baby hedgehogs at the London Colney rescue centre are doing well. Picture: Esther Chant Archant

Three St Albans hedgehog babies born in a paddling pool cover are snuggled up in a hutch with their mum.

The unusual litter was born in various shades and was rescued by a woman who found them in her garden at just a few hours old.

The tiny babies are now recovering well at London Colney Hedgehog Rescue.

Esther Chant of London Colney Hedgehog Rescue said: “I can’t disturb these babies now for at least a week as the female could abandon or attack them. If you do accidentally discover a nest with babies in in your garden, please quickly cover it and leave well alone. Do not disturb the babies. If the nest has sadly been demolished and the female goes to run away, please capture her and place her in a high-sided box and contact your local rescue.”

To support them go to www.londoncolneyhedgehogrescue.weebly.com/how-to-donate-volunteer-and-provide-other-support.html