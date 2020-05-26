Advanced search

St Albans hedgehog mum has babies in paddling pool cover

PUBLISHED: 13:03 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 26 May 2020

The baby hedgehogs at the London Colney rescue centre are doing well. Picture: Esther Chant

The baby hedgehogs at the London Colney rescue centre are doing well. Picture: Esther Chant

Archant

Three St Albans hedgehog babies born in a paddling pool cover are snuggled up in a hutch with their mum.

The baby hedgehogs at the London Colney rescue centre are doing well. Picture: Esther ChantThe baby hedgehogs at the London Colney rescue centre are doing well. Picture: Esther Chant

The unusual litter was born in various shades and was rescued by a woman who found them in her garden at just a few hours old.

You may also want to watch:

The tiny babies are now recovering well at London Colney Hedgehog Rescue.

Esther Chant of London Colney Hedgehog Rescue said: “I can’t disturb these babies now for at least a week as the female could abandon or attack them. If you do accidentally discover a nest with babies in in your garden, please quickly cover it and leave well alone. Do not disturb the babies. If the nest has sadly been demolished and the female goes to run away, please capture her and place her in a high-sided box and contact your local rescue.”

The baby hedgehogs at the London Colney rescue centre are doing well. Picture: Esther ChantThe baby hedgehogs at the London Colney rescue centre are doing well. Picture: Esther Chant

To support them go to www.londoncolneyhedgehogrescue.weebly.com/how-to-donate-volunteer-and-provide-other-support.html

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Major roads in St Albans city centre set to be closed to traffic from this week

Market Place, George Street and High Street in St Albans are set to be temporarily closed to traffic from this week.

With Luton Airport struggling in wake of pandemic, is expansion still viable?

Coronavirus has seen planes grounded at Luton Airport which has impacted the council's economy. Picture: DANNY LOO

Herts Ad Sunday League: Impressive Herts Senior Cup milestones for Eamon Rogers and Skew Bridge

Skew Bridge won the Herts Sunday Cup in 2018. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Smallford man, 46, dies in London Colney A414 crash

A 46-year-old man from Smallford has sadly died following a crash in London Colney. Picture: Danny Loo.

The story behind the de Havilland Aircraft Museum’s Mosquito fighter-bomber

The de Havilland Aircraft Museum'’s Mosquito FB.VI undergoing restoration. Picture: de Havilland Aircraft Museum

Most Read

Major roads in St Albans city centre set to be closed to traffic from this week

Market Place, George Street and High Street in St Albans are set to be temporarily closed to traffic from this week.

With Luton Airport struggling in wake of pandemic, is expansion still viable?

Coronavirus has seen planes grounded at Luton Airport which has impacted the council's economy. Picture: DANNY LOO

Herts Ad Sunday League: Impressive Herts Senior Cup milestones for Eamon Rogers and Skew Bridge

Skew Bridge won the Herts Sunday Cup in 2018. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Smallford man, 46, dies in London Colney A414 crash

A 46-year-old man from Smallford has sadly died following a crash in London Colney. Picture: Danny Loo.

The story behind the de Havilland Aircraft Museum’s Mosquito fighter-bomber

The de Havilland Aircraft Museum'’s Mosquito FB.VI undergoing restoration. Picture: de Havilland Aircraft Museum

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami refuses to answer questions on Dominic Cummings scandal

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, answers questions from the media on Monday. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

St Albans hedgehog mum has babies in paddling pool cover

The baby hedgehogs at the London Colney rescue centre are doing well. Picture: Esther Chant

Organisers cancel 2020 St Albans Beer Festival to focus on recovery of local pubs

The 2020 St Albans Beer & Cider Festival at The Alban Arena has been cancelled. Picture: CAMRA

Has the Prosecco bubble burst?

There are plenty of alternatives to Prosecco when it comes to sparkling wines.

Hatch happily returns to Holywell Hill

Hatch-on-the-hill is back open today for take away. Picture: Laura Bill
Drive 24