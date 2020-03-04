Mum's desperate plea for return of missing blanket

The mum of a newborn baby is asking for help to find a special blanket which has been lost in St Albans.

They were out in Fleetville on Tuesday, March 3 when she realised the blanket had disappeared.

Friend of the family Sarah Heng said: "The blanket is unique - handmade especially for her.

"Luckily someone contacted my friend on social media to say she had seen the blanket in Morrison's car park yesterday early afternoon and saw a man pick it up.

"It is thought that somebody took it into the store or placed it on a trolly.

"Despite our best efforts visiting the store and searching ourselves, we still cannot track it down.

"This blanket has great sentimental value."

If you can help to find this blanket, please contact us at the Herts Ad office on hertsad@archant.co.uk