Advanced search

Mum's desperate plea for return of missing blanket

PUBLISHED: 17:22 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:23 04 March 2020

Have you seen this missing blanket? Picture: Supplied

Have you seen this missing blanket? Picture: Supplied

Archant

The mum of a newborn baby is asking for help to find a special blanket which has been lost in St Albans.

They were out in Fleetville on Tuesday, March 3 when she realised the blanket had disappeared.

Friend of the family Sarah Heng said: "The blanket is unique - handmade especially for her.

You may also want to watch:

"Luckily someone contacted my friend on social media to say she had seen the blanket in Morrison's car park yesterday early afternoon and saw a man pick it up.

"It is thought that somebody took it into the store or placed it on a trolly.

"Despite our best efforts visiting the store and searching ourselves, we still cannot track it down.

"This blanket has great sentimental value."

If you can help to find this blanket, please contact us at the Herts Ad office on hertsad@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Harpenden surgery at centre of coronavirus case praised for response

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man in his 60s dies following St Albans crash

A picture of the incident on the A414. Picture: Derrick Davies

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hertfordshire

There are now at least four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

St Albans primary school set to double number of reception places

St Peter's Primary School in St Albans. Picture: Google.

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Harpenden surgery at centre of coronavirus case praised for response

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man in his 60s dies following St Albans crash

A picture of the incident on the A414. Picture: Derrick Davies

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hertfordshire

There are now at least four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

St Albans primary school set to double number of reception places

St Peter's Primary School in St Albans. Picture: Google.

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Mum’s desperate plea for return of missing blanket

Have you seen this missing blanket? Picture: Supplied

Have you seen missing Samantha Findlay from Harpenden?

Samantha Findlay from Harpenden is missing.

Make Mother’s Day special with wine

Celebrate Mother's Day with a bottle of wine!

Crane mix-up causes mayhem at St Albans market

A crane blocking the depot has caused disruption to St Albans market traders today. Picture: Laura Bill

Verulam Reallymoving looking forward to 2020 being a bigger and better year than ever before

Some of the 2020 Verulam Reallymoving squad at the season launch with the squad's sponsors. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24