Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Multi-vehicle crash closes M25 up to St Albans

PUBLISHED: 13:42 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:05 27 March 2019

Cameras of the M25 traffic jams tailing back from the scene. Picture: Highways England

Cameras of the M25 traffic jams tailing back from the scene. Picture: Highways England

Archant

A multi-car collision has closed the M25 up to St Albans.

No traffic can currently travel along the clockwise carriageway between junctions 19 and 21 or the anti-clockwise carriageway at junction 20.

Herts police are currently dealing with the incident near Watford, which they describe as “serious” and involving at least two vehicles.

Traffic is being diverted via the A41 and A405, to leave at junction 19 and rejoin the M25 at junction 21a, and Highways England is estimating an hour delay for drivers.

Any witnesses to the collision who have not yet spoken to police officers should call 101 with reference ISR 290 of March 27.

Most Read

St Albans crowned top city for adultery in UK

St Albans has been named the top UK city for cheaters.

St Albans Big Cat mystery solved? Lost savannah cat could be key to controversy

Idris, when he was a kitten, before he went missing. Tina Winch believes the animal pictured in the latest St Albans Big Cat video is Idris. Picture: Tina Winch

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

1,000 people from St Albans and Harpenden join historic People’s Vote march

People waiting to board a train and go to the Brexit march. Picture: St Albans for Europe/Harpenden for Europe

St Albans school to undergo expansion to increase pupil capacity

A 3D rendering of a new building proposed for Samuel Ryder Academy in St Albans. Picture: Barker Associates

Most Read

St Albans crowned top city for adultery in UK

St Albans has been named the top UK city for cheaters.

St Albans Big Cat mystery solved? Lost savannah cat could be key to controversy

Idris, when he was a kitten, before he went missing. Tina Winch believes the animal pictured in the latest St Albans Big Cat video is Idris. Picture: Tina Winch

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

1,000 people from St Albans and Harpenden join historic People’s Vote march

People waiting to board a train and go to the Brexit march. Picture: St Albans for Europe/Harpenden for Europe

St Albans school to undergo expansion to increase pupil capacity

A 3D rendering of a new building proposed for Samuel Ryder Academy in St Albans. Picture: Barker Associates

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Multi-vehicle crash closes M25 up to St Albans

Cameras of the M25 traffic jams tailing back from the scene. Picture: Highways England

Harpenden couple traumatised after being airlifted from cruise ship

Denise and Michael Tozer with their 14-month-old granddaughter, Pollyanna, and the flowers sent to them from Viking Cruises after the incident. Picture: Michael Tozer

Hey Jude! Mascot for the 2019 Netball World Cup revealed at St Albans High School for Girls

Netball - Vitality Netball Worlde Cup Mascot Launch - St Albans High School Prep - Wheathampstead, St Albans, England - Netball World Cup Mascot Jude with Orla Burner & Jade Clark. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Herts County Council pledges to help save the bees

Hertfordshire County Council has passed a motion that recognises bees and other pollinators are in drastic decline. Picture: supplied

Old Albanian count cost of missed opportunities in defeat to Birmingham & Solihull

Dan Watt in action for Old Albanian Rugby Club. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists