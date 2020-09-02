St Albans sewers produce colourful scrubs for paediatric unit
PUBLISHED: 07:07 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:07 02 September 2020
These are the technicolour scrubs now being worn by medical staff thanks to a team of enthusiastic St Albans sewers.
Not content with producing hats for care home staff and NHS workers, members of Salisbury Avenue Sewing Circle to help out a paediatric unit at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.
Scrub sewers Tersia Zondagh, Hilary Dempsey, Jane Lloyd and Liz Lincoln used their sewing skills and talents to totally transform and upcycle donated children’s duvet covers into fun and unique scrubs.
Scrubs and scrub hats were given to the medical staff, nurses and technicians and these unexpected donations lifted the spirits of both the staff and children on the ward.
The members of the sewing group were amazed that a tweeted picture of the multi-coloured scrubs, from consultant paediatric surgeon Ross Fisher, reached over 21,000 views!
